Zinedine Zidane Reveals One Reason Why He Won't Manage Manchester United
Zinedine Zidane has given the main reason why he won't manage Manchester United.
The French manager has been linked to The Red Devils for some years now, including when the club were looking for a permanent replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
The candidates were narrowed down to Mauricio Pochettino, who was managing PSG at the time, and Erik Ten Hag (The one who did get the job), who was managing AFC Ajax. This was despite Zidane being on his holidays, free of work.
The 50 year old spoke to Lequipe on why he doesn't see himself managing at the club at the moment: "The language, for example. Some conditions make things more difficult. When I'm told: 'Do you want to go to Manchester?' I understand English but I don't fully master it."
He finished: "I know there are coaches who go to clubs without speaking the language. But I work differently. To win, many elements come into play. It is a global context. I know what I need to win. And I want to put everything on my side to optimize victory."
Zidane won three Champions League titles as Real Madrid manager.
