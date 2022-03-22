Zlatan Ibrahimović Picks Out Young Manchester United Star For Praise: 'He Has All The Future Ahead Of Him'

Zlatan Ibrahimović has singled out young Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga for praise, claiming "He has all the future ahead of him".

The 19 year-old has had his breakout season this year, scoring three goals in 15 appearances so far.

The fellow Swede had only good words to say about the star, upon his call up to the national team.

Ibrahimović: "A great talent, we are proud and happy that he comes from Sweden. That he can represent Sweden now makes it even bigger."

Anthony Elanga IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

"He (Elanga) has all the future ahead of him, and if he continues just as he has done, it looks positive."

He finished on what the youngster can do better himself in the coming years: "It’s just fighting, never being content, striving for more. How much he can develop depends on him."

Despite that advice, Elanga will surely be happy with his first season playing regularly for the first team, scoring off the bench in several important fixtures, most notably versus Atletico Madrid away in the Champions League.

