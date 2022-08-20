Academy Review: Manchester United U21s Draw With Everton

Manchester United's reserve team faced Everton's reserves last night in Premier League 2. The first forty-five minutes was a half filled with goals.

Manchester United Under-21s side took on Everton in the third fixture of Premier League 2.

United lost miserably to Crystal Palace last week in which they conceded five goals.

Mark Dempsey coincidentally made five changes to the starting line-up for yesterday's match.

Charlie Savage, who impressed greatly for Erik ten Hag's first team squad during pre-season, started the match in midfield against Everton's reserve team.

Savage has been linked with a loan move away from the club as he seeks valuable experience in men's football.

United opened the scoring when Omari Forson headed a looping cross back to Marc Jurado at the edge of Everton's penalty area.

Jurado then coolly knocked the ball forward with his chest to navigate his way into the box, seeming to catch Everton defenders by surprise with his confident take of the headed pass.

With his second touch, Jurado poked the ball through players using the outside of his right boot and managed to find the bottom left corner of the net.

United continued to squeeze Everton in the opposition half and pressurise the defenders as a collective unit.

In keeping with the progression of the game, United scored a second through Isak Hansen-Aarøen's remarkable skill.

Kobbie Mainoo chipped the ball from his own half over the Everton defence in search of Hansen-Aarøen's central run.

The Norwegian collected the ball astutely with his upper-chest and matched Mainoo's pass-type by expertly chipping the ball over the Everton goalkeeper from twelve yards out.

United then conceded after a combination of rather unhinged plays in their defensive third. Everton's Tom Cannon took advantage of the inattentive defending and hammered the ball across Nathan Bishop into the top left corner.

Cannon then doubled his goal tally before the half-time whistle as he rose the highest to meet a deep cross and head past Bishop.

After the break, United were unable to regain their initial momentum and Everton looked the more likely side to steal a winner in the second half.

The game ended 2-2, however. United will face Fulham in their fourth match of the season next Friday.

