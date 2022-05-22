After The First Half Whistle Manchester United Is Down 1-0 Against Crystal Palace At Selhurst Park

Manchester United is losing 1-0 against Crystal Palace after Bruno Fernandes misplaced the ball in a failed pass attempt to Diogo Dalot in the edge of the area.

Palace striker Zaha anticipated Dalot and made a brilliant dribble to the right to then shot to the left placing the ball at the bottom of the net with a David De Gea unable to react.

As it stands the Red Devils are 7th in the table and will play UEFA Conference League, hopefully the second half will be better for Ralf Rangnick's side.

The Red Devils are playing their final game of the season at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace without the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo due to injury.

Manchester United will see the return of Edinson Cavani into the starting eleven with Ralf Rangnick confirming the injury of the Portuguese striker in the pre-match press conference.

This will be the last game on the wheel for Ralf Rangnick, also the new appointed manager Erik Ten Hag will be present in the stadium watching the Red Devils.

United come into the game after an embarrassing loss (4-0) to Brighton & Hove Albion at The American Express Community Stadium.

The Red Devils will need to win the game to still be in with the chance of fighting for the UEFA Europa League spot ahead of next seasons campaign.

