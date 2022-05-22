Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
After The First Half Whistle Manchester United Is Down 1-0 Against Crystal Palace At Selhurst Park

After The First Half Whistle Manchester United Is Down 1-0 Against Crystal Palace At Selhurst Park

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Manchester United is losing 1-0 against Crystal Palace after Bruno Fernandes misplaced the ball in a failed pass attempt to Diogo Dalot in the edge of the area.

Palace striker Zaha anticipated Dalot and made a brilliant dribble to the right to then shot to the left placing the ball at the bottom of the net with a David De Gea unable to react.

Zaha

As it stands the Red Devils are 7th in the table and will play UEFA Conference League, hopefully the second half will be better for Ralf Rangnick's side. 

The Red Devils are playing their final game of the season at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace without the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo due to injury.

Manchester United will see the return of Edinson Cavani into the starting eleven with Ralf Rangnick confirming the injury of the Portuguese striker in the pre-match press conference.

This will be the last game on the wheel for Ralf Rangnick, also the new appointed manager Erik Ten Hag will be present in the stadium watching the Red Devils.

United come into the game after an embarrassing loss (4-0) to Brighton & Hove Albion at The American Express Community Stadium.

The Red Devils will need to win the game to still be in with the chance of fighting for the UEFA Europa League spot ahead of next seasons campaign.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Zaha
Match Day

After The First Half Whistle Manchester United Is Down 1-0 Against Crystal Palace At Selhurst Park

By Saul Escudero36 seconds ago
Erik Ten Hag and Mitchell Van Der Gaag
News

Report: Three Positions That Erik Ten Hag Wants Manchester United to Strengthen in Revealed

By Rhys James2 hours ago
Erik ten Hag
News

Report: Erik Ten Hag to Make His First Manchester United Signing by the End of Next Week Amid Frenkie De Jong Rumours

By Rhys James6 hours ago
Eric Bailly
Transfers

Report: Eric Bailly Would Be Set To Leave Old Trafford Following Claims Of His Name Being Put In The Summer Transfer List Amid Interest From Ligue 1

By Saul Escudero15 hours ago
telles
Transfers

Report: Porto Is Very Keen On Signature Of Brazilian Left-Back Alex Telles From Manchester United This Summer

By Saul Escudero16 hours ago
De Jong
Transfers

Report: Manchester United in Pole Position to Sign Frenkie De Jong

By Alex Wallace16 hours ago
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Transfers

Report: Manchester United are Open to Offers for Aaron Wan-Bissaka

By Alex Wallace17 hours ago
LILLE - Jonathan David of Lille OSC during the UEFA Champions League match between Lille OSC and Chelsea FC at Stade Pierre Mauroy on March 16, 2022 in Lille, France. ANP Dutch Height Gerrit van Keulen Champions League Round of 16 2021/2022,Lille OSC v Chelsea FC
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Interested In Signing Centre-Forward Jonathan David From Lille

By Saul Escudero19 hours ago