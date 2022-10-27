Alejandro Garnacho's Game In Numbers v FC Sheriff
Alejandro Garnacho made his first start for Manchester United in tonight's 3-0 win over FC Sheriff in the UEFA Europa League. The youngster put on an impressive performance in tonight's win.
The youngster has made a few appearances of the bench for United in the last few months but he hasn't had the chance to show his qualities. He showed tonight what qualities he has to give.
The 18 year old started the game on the left wing for the first half but then moved over to the right side when Marcus Rashford was brought onto the pitch and the substitute managed to get a goal tonight.
United fans have stated that they would like to see the youngster start in Sunday's fixture vs West Ham due to his brilliant showing in tonight's win.
Speaking after the game BT Sports pundits have said that the youngster has given Erik Ten Hag something to think about when he picks his front three for Sunday's fixture.
Below you can find Garnacho's stats from tonight's fixture;
91% pass accuracy
65 touches
7 ground duels won
3 dribbles completed
1 key pass
