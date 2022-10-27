Skip to main content
Alejandro Garnacho's Game In Numbers v FC Sheriff

IMAGO / PA Images

Alejandro Garnacho's game in numbers v FC Sheriff. You can check the youngster's stats from tonight's game.

Alejandro Garnacho made his first start for Manchester United in tonight's 3-0 win over FC Sheriff in the UEFA Europa League. The youngster put on an impressive performance in tonight's win.

The youngster has made a few appearances of the bench for United in the last few months but he hasn't had the chance to show his qualities. He showed tonight what qualities he has to give.

The 18 year old started the game on the left wing for the first half but then moved over to the right side when Marcus Rashford was brought onto the pitch and the substitute managed to get a goal tonight.

Alejandro Garnacho UEFA Europa League Manchester United

United fans have stated that they would like to see the youngster start in Sunday's fixture vs West Ham due to his brilliant showing in tonight's win.

Speaking after the game BT Sports pundits have said that the youngster has given Erik Ten Hag something to think about when he picks his front three for Sunday's fixture.

Below you can find Garnacho's stats from tonight's fixture; 

91% pass accuracy

65 touches 

7 ground duels won

3 dribbles completed 

1 key pass

Alejandro Garnacho UEFA Europa League Manchester United
Marcus Rashford Manchester United UEFA Europa League
Christian Eriksen Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United UEFA Europa League
Marcus Rashford Manchester United
Antony Manchester United UEFA Europa League
Diogo Dalot Manchester United UEFA Europa League
Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United UEFA Europa League
