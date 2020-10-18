All you need to know: Newcastle United vs. Man United

Manchester United travel to Newcastle United on Saturday night in search of getting back to winning ways in the Premier League.

The Reds entered the international break in the worse way possible and now start a daunting run of fixtures on Tyneside.

Take a look at all you need to know...

Team News

Newcastle are still without first-choice goalkeeper Martin Dubravka due to a heel injury, while Matt Ritchie will also miss out.

The hosts face a bit of a defensive crisis. DeAndre Yedlin, Paul Dummett, Ciaran Clark, Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar and Jamal Lewis are all facing a battle for fitness.

Matty Longstaff, who scored the winner in this fixture last season, is a major doubt.

Allan Saint-Maximin is expected to recover from a foot injury to feature, while Miggy Almiron is currently considered 50/50.

Axel Tuanzebe has returned to training following a lengthy lay-off, but isn’t expected to travel with the squad.

Anthony Martial will serve the first of his three-game suspension after his red card against Tottenham.

Edinson Cavani is not available, as he’s still in quarantine after entering the country to complete his move last week.

Bruno Fernandes is expected to be up for selection, despite fears that he’d have to isolate after Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for COVID.

Past Meetings

United have lost two of our last three away trips to Newcastle – both 1-0 – that’s more defeats than in the previous 13 meetings at St. James’ Park (W9 D3 L1)

United haven’t lost back-to-back away league games against Newcastle since December 1987.

This is the first time Newcastle are facing United in a Premier League game while above us in the table since December 2013, when they won 1-0 at Old Trafford.

H2H History:

United – 87 (51%)

Newcastle – 43 (25%)

Draws – 39 (24%)

Manager H2H:

Solskjaer 1-2 Bruce

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Steve Bruce have met on three occasions. Solskjaer oversaw the 4-1 win over Newcastle at Old Trafford last season, but Bruce managed the 1-0 win in the reverse fixture.

Back in 2014, Bruce’s Hull beat Solskjaer’s Cardiff 4-0

Form

Newcastle have had fewer shots on target than any other side in the Premier League this season (8). However, they’ve netted six goals, meaning they’ve scored with a league-high 75% of their attempts on target so far this term.

United have shipped 11 Premier League goals so far this season, with only West Brom (13) conceding more. It’s the second most we have ever conceded three games into a league season, after 1930-31 (13).

After a 14-game unbeaten run to finish the 2019-20 season, United have lost two of their three Premier League games so far this season. They’ve not lost as many as three of their opening four league games in a campaign since 1986-87.

Away from home, United have won their last five Premier League matches, scoring at least twice each time. We have never won six consecutive top-flight away matches while scoring more than once in each game.

The Opposition

Steve Bruce has lined up in a 4-4-2 formation in three of Newcastle’s four Premier League games this season, but set up in a 5-4-1 against Tottenham.

Karl Darlow has been the first-choice goalkeeper in the absence of Martin Dubravka, with Jamal Lewis and Javier Manquillo preferred at full-back.

Federico Fernandez has been ever-present in central defence, but he is the only centre-back at 100% as things stand, meaning Isaac Hayden could drop in alongside him.

If Hayden has to drop into defence, expect Jeff Hendrick to play alongside Jonjo Shelvey in central midfield, with Allan Saint-Maximin and Ryan Fraser on the wings.

Callum Wilson has regularly started up front, most commonly alongside club-record signing Joelinton or Andy Carroll.

If Bruce opts for a 5-4-1 as he did to take a point from Tottenham though, Joelinton could move to the wing with Sean Longstaff stepping into midfield.

