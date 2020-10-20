All you need to know: PSG (A) - Champions League

Manchester United travel to Paris Saint-Germain this evening, here is all your essential information.

Team News

United’s only confirmed injured players are Sergio Romero and Phil Jones, but Mason Greenwood is considered a doubt after his exclusion from the squad at Newcastle.

It’s probably still too early for Axel Tuanzebe amid his return to training, while Edinson Cavani is available for selection after the end of his quarantine, but could be low on match sharpness.

Anthony Martial is also available, with the remaining two games of his three-game ban only counting towards domestic fixtures.

In midweek, Thomas Tuchel admitted PSG could only have up to 13 fit senior players: “We have to take responsibility for Neymar and Mbappe, who played almost 90 minutes yesterday. Maybe we will only have 11, 12 or 13 players available.

“We have a bit of bad luck. Draxler and Marquinhos are doubtful too. Kehrer is injured for a few weeks. Bernat and Icardi are injured, Icardi, a week ago. It’s the internal ligament in the knee, it’s not too serious but he will miss Nimes and Manchester.

“We have Danilo [Pereira] back, but he has been in contact with Cristiano Ronaldo, so the medical staff wish he did not train with the group. [Marco] Verratti was injured with Italy, and is in contact with our doctor now. We are missing too many players.”

Tuchel has since confirmed Neymar and Mbappe will feature: "Ney[mar] doesn't have any issue. We talked together, like I did with Kylian [Mbappe]. We had an honest discussion and I decided to let him rest today. He will be with us tomorrow. He will train and get ready for the game against Manchester United. He will be on the pitch, for sure."

Past Meetings

The two matches in the 2018/19 Champions League Round of 16 were the only two times United and PSG have met.

PSG beat United 2-0 at Old Trafford in the first leg, with Kimpembe and Mbappe scoring the goals before Pogba was sent off in the last minute.

The away leg at Le Parc des Princes produced one of United’s biggest European nights in recent history though. Two goals from Lukaku and that Marcus Rashford penalty sealed passage into the quarter-finals on away goals.

Form

Since the defeat to United in 2018/19, PSG have won all four of their home Champions League games since

PSG haven’t lost a Champions League group stage match at home since December 2004, when they were beaten 3-1 by CSKA Moscow.

United have won just one of their six away group stage games in France (D3 L2), a 2-1 win at Bordeaux in March 2000. We haven’t faced a French side at this stage since 2005/06, when we failed to win either game against Lille (D1 L1).

United could become the first-ever team to win twice at PSG in the Champions League. PSG have lost just seven of their 53 Champions League games at Le Parc de Princes.

United have lost their opening match in just two of their 22 Champions League campaigns (W13 D7), against Juventus in 1996 and PSV in 2015.

The Opposition

Thomas Tuchel’s preferred formation is a 4-3-3, he’s used it 5 times this season already.

Keylor Navas is first-choice, goalkeeper, with Florenzi at right-back and 20-year-old Mitchel Bakker at left-back.

It’s usually Marquinhos and Kimpembe in central defence, but Diallo is expected to replace the former due to an injury.

Paredes, Gueye and former United man Ander Herrera should make up the midfield, with Verratti a major doubt.

With first-choice striker Icardi out, PSG have a half-decent replacement in Kylian Mbappe, with Sarabia or Angel di Maria filling in on the right and Neymar on the left.