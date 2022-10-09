Antony’s Game In Numbers Manchester United 2-1 Everton

Antony became the first Manchester United player in history to score in each of his first three Premier League appearances for the club.

The Brazilian had many people doubting him before a ball was even kicked. His high price tag being a major factor in peoples early opinions.

However, the winger has truly opened an eye of his critics. Antony has now scored in each of his first three United games.

A goal against Arsenal, Manchester City and Everton now cements his name in the clubs history. Not a bad start at all some might say.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Antony equalised for United in the game against Everton. A ball played by Anthony Martial saw Antony slot his shot past Jordan Pickford.

Erik Ten Hag has put all his faith into the winger and it continues to pay off. Goals and consistent passionate performances from the Brazilian on show every week.

Antony had a great game in the all round aspect of the statistical world. Well known Statman Dave took to Twitter to share the impressive numbers put in by Antony.

Antony’s game by numbers vs. Everton:

75% pass accuracy

55 touches

16 passes in the final third

3 key passes (🥇)

4 ground duels won

2 tackles won

1 aerial duel won

1 shot on target

1 goal

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon