Arsenal v Manchester United | How To Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria
Manchester United travel to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal in the Premier League's early match on Saturday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match here.
The match is vital for both teams as they look to hold off each other and Tottenham Hotspur for that elusive fourth-place finish.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom/Ireland
Kick-off starts at 12:30 BST
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 07:30 ET
Pacific time: 04:30 PT
Central time: 06:30 CT
India
Kick-off starts at 17:00 IST.
Australia
Kick-off is at 22:30 AEDT
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 12:30pm (GMT +1)
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK and Ireland, the game will be shown on BT Sport, the BT Sport app, and the BT Sport website.
For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network and Universo.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Real Madrid Considering Move for Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba
- Leading Scouts Depart Manchester United After Years of Service
- Former Manchester United Captain Hails Midfielder Following Liverpool Defeat
- Ralf Rangnick Says There Could Be 'As Many As 10' Incomings For Manchester United This Summer
- Watch: Manchester United and Liverpool Supporters Come Together to Show Support for Cristiano Ronaldo
- Manchester United's Relationship with Paul Pogba is at 'Point of No Return'
Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |