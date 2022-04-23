Skip to main content
Arsenal vs Manchester United | Confirmed Team News | Lineups | Premier League | Cristiano Ronaldo Starts

Manchester United travel to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League early kick off in what will be a huge clash in the race for the top four between the sides, you can find the confirmed lineups here.

United face Arsenal in what is a huge must win game for both sides with only a number of games left this season.

Arsenal and United are both competing in the top four race to be able to compete in the UEFA Champions League next season. 

United will be looking to instantly bounce back from their humiliating defeat at Anfield on Tuesday where they lost 4-0 to Liverpool. 

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Atletico Madrid

United have received a huge boost ahead of their clash against Arsenal as Ronaldo and Varane both return to the matchday squad.

United captain Harry Maguire drops to the bench against Arsenal due to recent performances and personal issues that have arisen recently.

Manchester United Team

De Gea

Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Telles

McTominay, Fernandes, Matic

Elanga, Ronaldo, Sancho

Arsenal Team

Ronaldo
Match Day

By Alex Wallacejust now
