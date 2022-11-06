Skip to main content
Aston Villa v Manchester United Premier League Confirmed Lineups & Team News

IMAGO / PA Images

Here you can find the confirmed lineups as Manchester United face Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Manchester United travel to Villa Park to face Aston Villa in the Premier League. Erik Ten Hag and his side will be looking to continue their winning run in the top flight following some impressive results as of late.

United come into this game having beaten Real Sociedad away in the final game of the Europa League group stage on Thursday. The Red Devils however failed to finish at the top of their group after missing out on goal difference.

Ten Hag will once again have to rotate his side due to injuries and suspensions. Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes and Antony could or will miss todays game. Fernandes is out through suspension after picking up a yellow card against West Ham United.

Bruno Fernandes Manchester United Old Trafford

It’s Villa’s first game under new boss Unai Emery and the side will be looking to make a strong start to life. However, Ten Hag will want his side to be on top form as the race for the top four already heats up ahead of the World Cup.

United have a great record against Villa and will be looking to capitalise on that ahead of the game. It’ll be a tough test against Villa regardless and promises to be a good game. 

Manchester United Team

De Gea, 

Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw, 

Casemiro, Eriksen, Van de Beek, 

Garnacho, Rashford, Ronaldo

Aston Villa Team

