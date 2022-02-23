Atletico Madrid v Manchester United | Confirmed Lineups / Teams | UEFA Champions League | UCL |
Manchester United travel to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday to face the current La Liga champions in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League - Round of 16. We can now bring you the confirmed lineups ahead of the game.
United finished top of their UCL group with 11 points, ahead of Spanish side Villarreal. Meanwhile, Atletico finished second in their group behind United's Premier League rivals, Liverpool.
United will be without Edinson Cavani for Wednesday nights game. Cavani suffered another injury set back with his current groin injury.
Atletico will be without a number of players for the game. Yannick Carrasco will miss the clash with a suspension as well as club captain Koke also missing the game with an injury.
Scott McTominay does not make United's matchday squad and Harry Maguire continues as captain. Luis Suarez starts from the bench for Atletico.
Manchester United Team
De Gea;
Varane, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw;
Fred, Fernandes, Pogba;
Sancho, Ronaldo, Rashford
Atletico Madrid Team
