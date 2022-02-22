Skip to main content
Atletico Madrid v Manchester United: How to Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Champions League | UK, US, Spain, Canada, India, Australia

Manchester United travel to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday to take on Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Round of 16 Champions League tie. We bring you all the details of when and where to watch the match.

Wanda Metropolitano Stadium

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 8:00pm GMT time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time  3:00pm ET

Pacific time:  12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

Spain

Kick-off is at 9:00pm CET time

India

Kick-off is at 01:30 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 06:00 AEST

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the match will be televised on BT Sport 2, BT Sport Ultimate and viewers will also be able to watch the match online via the website or BT Sport app.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Paramount+ and can be streamed on TUDN.

For viewers in Spain, the game can be watched on Movistar+.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). The match can also be streamed via the SonyLIV app.

Australian viewers can tune in on Stan Sport.

