Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Atletico Madrid v Manchester United | Team News | Champions League | UCL

Manchester United travel to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday to take on Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Round of 16 Champions League tie and we can bring you the latest team news ahead of the clash.

Wanda Metropolitano Stadium

Manchester United Team News

Ralf Rangnick should have defender Eric Bailly available following his return to training after his ankle injury. He will be joined by Phil Jones who was added to the Champions League squad for the knockout stages.

Eric Bailly

Fred and Anthony Elanga are both pushing for recalls after coming off the bench to score against Leeds United on Sunday.

Raphael Varane is expected to start with both Diogo Dalot and Marcus Rashford also possibilities to make the starting XI.

Edinson Cavani missed the match at Elland Road through injury and it is unclear as to whether he will be ready in time to face Diego Simeone's team.

Atletico Madrid Team News

Daniel Wass, Matheus Cunha, and Yannick Carrasco are all ruled out of the clash with the Red Devils with Koke and Thomas Lemar also doubtful. 

Much of the debate ahead of the game is as to who Simeone will pick in attack with Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez, Angel Correa, and Joao Felix battling it out for starting places.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Fred
News

Report: Manchester United Duo Set to be Rewarded With New Contracts This Summer, With Two Others to Leave for a Fee

By Rhys James
54 seconds ago
Wanda Metropolitano Stadium
Match Day

Atletico Madrid v Manchester United | Team News | Champions League | UCL

By Neil Andrew
1 minute ago
Ralf Rangnick
News

Report: Manchester United Have 'No Intention' of Offering Ralf Rangnick Permanent Manager Job

By Rhys James
26 minutes ago
Paul Pogba
News

Report: Real Madrid Will Not Move For Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba

By James Ridge
32 minutes ago
Tchouameni
Transfers

Report: Real Madrid Possibly Out of the Race to Sign Manchester United, Chelsea and Barcelona Target Aurelien Tchouameni

By Alex Wallace
39 minutes ago
Antony
News

Manchester United Target Antony Believes Premier League Move Would Be 'Beautiful' as Ajax Exit Edges Closer

By James Ridge
1 hour ago
imago1008684378h
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Lining Up a Bid for Former Chelsea Youngster Tipped as the Next Gareth Bale

By Alex Wallace
1 hour ago
Wanda Metropolitano Stadium
Match Day

Atletico Madrid v Manchester United: How to Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Champions League | UK, US, Spain, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew
4 hours ago