Atletico Madrid v Manchester United | Team News | Champions League | UCL

Manchester United travel to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday to take on Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Round of 16 Champions League tie and we can bring you the latest team news ahead of the clash.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Manchester United Team News

Ralf Rangnick should have defender Eric Bailly available following his return to training after his ankle injury. He will be joined by Phil Jones who was added to the Champions League squad for the knockout stages.

IMAGO / Just Pictures

Fred and Anthony Elanga are both pushing for recalls after coming off the bench to score against Leeds United on Sunday.

Raphael Varane is expected to start with both Diogo Dalot and Marcus Rashford also possibilities to make the starting XI.

Edinson Cavani missed the match at Elland Road through injury and it is unclear as to whether he will be ready in time to face Diego Simeone's team.

Atletico Madrid Team News

Daniel Wass, Matheus Cunha, and Yannick Carrasco are all ruled out of the clash with the Red Devils with Koke and Thomas Lemar also doubtful.

Much of the debate ahead of the game is as to who Simeone will pick in attack with Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez, Angel Correa, and Joao Felix battling it out for starting places.

