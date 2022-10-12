Barcelona vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League Where To Watch TV Channels and Live Stream

Barcelona host Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night in one of the must see games this week. Here are all the details of where you can watch the game.

Two footballing giants will face off in the Camp Nou on Wednesday. Barcelona vs Inter is truly a battle of Europe's footballing giants, a must watch for any football fan.

The Group C clash will be a must win for both sides. They share a group with German giants Bayern Munich and Czech side Viktoria Plzen.

Bayern currently top the group with 9 points and will face Plzen on Wednesday. Barcelona and Inter will have to battle it out for the final place in the next round of the UCL.

Inter currently have the advantage over Barcelona as they sit in second, 3 points ahead of Barcelona. The Italian side also beat Barcelona at the San Siro last week.

The Catalan giants will need to pick up a victory on Wednesday or face the risk of being eliminated down to the UEFA Europa League. Barcelona will of course have home advantage on the night.

Where to watch?

The game kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday night. In the UK it will be available to watch on BT Sport 4 or the BT Sport Website.

It will get underway at 3pm ET in the USA and the game will be available to watch on CBS Sports.

Football fans in India will also be able to watch the game, it can be viewed on the Sony Sports Network with streams available on SonyLIV.

