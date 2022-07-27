Skip to main content

Behind Closed Doors Friendly: Manchester United vs Wrexham AFC Details | Christian Eriksen & Lisandro Martinez Debut | Raphael Varane Started

Manchester United played a friendly match behind closed doors against Wrexham AFC at Carrington Training Complex this afternoon.

It was previously reported by the English media that the match kick-off would be at 2 pm BST and that Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez started for the Red Devils.

The game took place as a preparation for the upcoming Premier League season, Erik Ten Hag believes the players need more games to be fit for the start of the campaign.

The Argentinian Centre-back was officially presented as the latest signing on Wednesday afternoon.

Just a short time later and he was suited up and ready to play his first unofficial game for the Old Trafford side.

Also, Raphael Varane started alongside Martinez. The French International has had just one appearance in the whole pre-season due to injury precaution.

varane liverpool bangkok

Nevertheless, it was an opportunity for the former Real Madrid Defender to improve his fitness ahead of the first Manchester United game of the Premier League 2022/2023 against Brighton & Hove Albion.

According to Sport Bible: There was also the presence of the Striker Star Cristiano Ronaldo who attended the game and watched it alongside Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire.

The first half ended (1-1) with Christian Eriksen scoring for the Red Devils, then at the end of the game, it was (4-1) for Erik Ten Hag's side.

 Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

christian eriksen
Match Day

Manchester United 4-1 Wrexham AFC Match Report | Christian Eriksen Nets Free Kick Goal On Unofficial Debut

By Alex Wallace2 minutes ago
varane liverpool bangkok
Match Day

Behind Closed Doors Friendly: Manchester United vs Wrexham AFC Details | Christian Eriksen & Lisandro Martinez Debut | Raphael Varane Started

By Saul Escudero2 minutes ago
Manchester United U 18 FA Youth Cup
Articles

Youth Player Resolves to Become Success at Manchester United

By Seth Dooley12 minutes ago
Martinez
News

Revealed: Manchester United’s Reasons for Delaying Lisandro Martínez Transfer

By Seth Dooley1 hour ago
martial goal palace
News

Report: Christian Eriksen And Lisandro Martinez Started For Manchester United At Behind-Closed-Doors Match Against Wrexham AFC

By Saul Escudero1 hour ago
de jong
Transfers

Barcelona Signing Robert Lewandowski Needs Frenkie De Jong to Join Manchester United

By Seth Dooley2 hours ago
Martinez
News

Watch: Ajax Release Heart-Warming Farewell Video For Lisandro Martinez Following Manchester United Move

By Rhys James3 hours ago
Martinez
Transfers

Manchester United Football Director John Murtough Spoke About The Argentinian Centre-Back Lisandro Martinez Joining The Old Trafford Side

By Saul Escudero3 hours ago