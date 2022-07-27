Behind Closed Doors Friendly: Manchester United vs Wrexham AFC Details | Christian Eriksen & Lisandro Martinez Debut | Raphael Varane Started

Manchester United played a friendly match behind closed doors against Wrexham AFC at Carrington Training Complex this afternoon.

It was previously reported by the English media that the match kick-off would be at 2 pm BST and that Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez started for the Red Devils.

The game took place as a preparation for the upcoming Premier League season, Erik Ten Hag believes the players need more games to be fit for the start of the campaign.

The Argentinian Centre-back was officially presented as the latest signing on Wednesday afternoon.

Just a short time later and he was suited up and ready to play his first unofficial game for the Old Trafford side.

Also, Raphael Varane started alongside Martinez. The French International has had just one appearance in the whole pre-season due to injury precaution.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Nevertheless, it was an opportunity for the former Real Madrid Defender to improve his fitness ahead of the first Manchester United game of the Premier League 2022/2023 against Brighton & Hove Albion.

According to Sport Bible: There was also the presence of the Striker Star Cristiano Ronaldo who attended the game and watched it alongside Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire.

The first half ended (1-1) with Christian Eriksen scoring for the Red Devils, then at the end of the game, it was (4-1) for Erik Ten Hag's side.

