Brentford 4-0 Manchester United | Player Ratings

Manchester United have been defeated away at Brentford 4-0 after yet another awful performance to kick start the new era under Erik Ten Hag and you can find my player ratings here.

United were four goals down by half time and the Red Devils never looked like getting back into the game.

Brentford on the other hand were fantastic, utilising what they knew United would do and pushed their own high pressing style to punish a poor performance by the Red Devils. 

Ten Hag will once again have to face the media and answer questions about the truly diabolical performance his team showed on the pitch. 

Erik Ten Hag

David De Gea - 0

Personally De Gea could have registered a minus rating today, if it was possible. The Spaniard was at fault for the first two goals making horror errors. 

Luke Shaw - 1

Harry Maguire - 0

Another awful display from the ‘captain’ of Manchester United, what more is there to say  

Lisandro Martinez - 0

Martinez struggled against Brentford’s taller players and was purely out of the game from minute one. 

Diogo Dalot - 1

Fred - 0

Christian Eriksen - 1

Eriksen struggled on the pitch against his former side, arguably at fault for two maybe even three of the goals conceded on the day. 

Bruno Fernandes - 0

christian eriksen

Jadon Sancho - 1

Marcus Rashford - 1

Another performance from Rashford where you simply can’t see any positive from the Englishman. Struggled to make an impact. 

Cristiano Ronaldo - 2

Ronaldo struggled to really to make an impact due to the display of others around him. Saying that however, the striker failed to make much of an impact when getting the ball other than the odd shot on goal. 

Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

Tyrell Malacia - 3

Raphael Varane - 2

Scott McTominay - 0

Anthony Elanga - 2

Donny Van De Beek - 0

Harry Maguire
