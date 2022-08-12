Skip to main content

Brentford v Manchester United | Premier League | Match Preview

Manchester United travel to the Brentford community stadium on Saturday for their second game of the Premier League campaign with a test against Brentford awaiting Erik Ten Hag’s side. 

United were unsuccessful in registering a point on the opening weekend of the Premier League campaign after suffering a 1-2 loss to Brighton at Old Trafford. 

Erik Ten Hag’s side performed below par and were subject to much criticism from fans and pundits alike following the poor performance to start a new era at the club. 

United will now head to Brentford where they will need to perform to a better standard against the opposition in their first away fixture of the campaign. 

Erik ten Hag

United are known to be without two players heading into the clash on Saturday as Ten Hag confirmed that Anthony Martial and Victor Lindelof will miss the game through injury. 

Christian Eriksen will be making a return to familiar surroundings against the Bees as he spent the previous campaign with Brentford. 

United got the better of Brentford on both occasions last season, winning 3-0 at home and 1-3 away from home respectively. 

Cristiano Ronaldo could make his first start of the season for United on Saturday after Ten Hag confirmed the striker had trained all week in preparation. 

