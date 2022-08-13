Brentford vs Manchester United | Confirmed Team News | Lineups | Premier League

Manchester United head to Brentford for their first away game of the Premier League campaign following opening day defeat at home to Brighton last Sunday with the Res Devils looking for their first points of the campaign and you can find all the team news here.

United lost to Brighton 1-2 in their first game under Erik Ten Hag in front of a frustrated home crowd.

The Red Devils will now face a tough challenge away at Brentford who managed to secure a point against Leicester City last weekend.

Erik Ten Hag wants his side to make an instant impact but will be without two players.

The boss confirmed that both Anthony Martial and Victor Lindelof are unavailable ahead of the game against the Bees.

IMAGO / PA Images

Cristiano Ronaldo is said to have trained to a high standard and is in contention for a start in the clash on Saturday.

United have not made any new additions in the transfer market since the opening defeat meaning a similar lineup could be on the cards.

Lots of criticism arose for the poor performance of Scott McTominay against Brighton with United in talks with a move for Adrien Rabiot said to be getting closer.

Manchester United Team

De Gea

Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw

Fred, Eriksen, Fernandes

Sancho, Ronaldo, Rashford

Brentford Team

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon