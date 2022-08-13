Brentford vs Manchester United: Where To Watch / Live Stream | Premier League | Gtech Community Stadium

Following the defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion (1-2), Manchester United will try to redeem themselves by getting the three points in their first away game of the season.

As Erik Ten Hag discovers what it is like to manage a squad in the Premier League, he will have to put everything on the grill if the Dutchman wants to earn his first victory of the season.

Brentford just as any other Premier League club will always be hard to beat but the Red Devils have to show that they are competing for the title this year.

Nothing but the three points will be needed to route the Old Trafford side back on track to be among the top four.

A curious fact, Christian Eriksen will be facing his former club as the Midfielder had an outstanding spell the last season at the Bees, being the reason for Manchester United to sign him.

The clash between the Bees and the Red Devils will take place at Brentford's Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday 13th.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 5:30 pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time 12:30 pm ET

Pacific time: 9:30 am PT

Central time: 10:30 am CT

Canada

Eastern time 12:30 am ET

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the United Kingdom:

The game will be transmitted on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

For supporters in the UK, the match will be streamed through Sky GO and NOW TV

For international viewers:

In the United States:

The game can be watched on channel NBC Universo

For supporters in the US, the match will be streamed through NBC platform Peacock Premium and NBC Sports.

In Canada:

The game will be broadcasted on FuboTV Canada

Manchester United Predicted Line Up:

Goalkeeper:

David De Gea

Defenders:

Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw.

Midfielders:

Christian Eriksen, Fred, Bruno Fernandes

Forwards:

Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo

Brentford Predicted Line Up:

Goalkeeper:

Raya

Defenders:

Hickey, Jansson, Mee

Midfielders:

Mbeumo, Janelt, Norgaard, Dasilva, Henry

Forwards:

Wissa, Toney

