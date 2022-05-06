Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria
Manchester United travel to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday for a Premier League clash and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom/Ireland
Kick-off starts at 5:30pm BST
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 12:30pm ET
Pacific time: 9:30am PT
Central time: 11:30am CT
India
Kick-off starts at 22:00 IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 03:30 AEDT
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 5:30pm
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK and Ireland, the game will be shown on Sky Sports and can be streamed on Sky GO.
For US viewers, the game will be available on NBC and Universo.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Erik Ten Hag Would Not Be Convinced Of Manchester United Goalkeeper David De Gea
- Report: New Manager Erik Ten Hag Wants Midfielder Donny Van De Beek Back At Manchester United Next Season
- Report: Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba Has A Received An Official Contract Offer From European Giant
- Report: Manchester United Leading the Race to Sign Darwin Nunez
- Frenkie De Jong Is Believed To Be The 'Cornerstone Of His Winning Project' - Could Manchester United Land The Midfielder?
- Ex-Manchester United Midfielder Robbie Savage Warns About Cristiano Ronaldo's Possible Sell
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon