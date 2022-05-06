Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

Manchester United travel to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday for a Premier League clash and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Brighton

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom/Ireland

Kick-off starts at 5:30pm BST

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time        12:30pm ET

Pacific time:        9:30am PT

Central time:       11:30am CT

India

Kick-off starts at 22:00 IST 

Australia

Kick-off is at 03:30 AEDT 

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 5:30pm

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK and Ireland, the game will be shown on Sky Sports and can be streamed on Sky GO.

For US viewers, the game will be available on NBC and Universo.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Brighton
Match Day

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

By Neil Andrewjust now
Hannibal
News

'Reckless' Manchester United Youngster Hannibal Mejbri Punished by Ralf Rangnick For Liverpool Cameo

By Rhys James21 minutes ago
Hugo Ekitike (Reims) FOOTBALL : Reims vs Brest - Ligue 1 Uberteat - 20/02/2022 AurelienMorissard/Panoramic PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxITAxBEL
News

Report: Manchester United Enquire about Teenage Sensation as Ten Hag Makes Demand

By Kaustubh Pandey29 minutes ago
Moussa Dembele
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Are Keen On Olympique Lyon Forward As They See It As Edinson Cavani Replacement

By Saul Escudero1 hour ago
Eric Bailly
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Centre-Back Eric Bailly Would Be Set To Exit Old Trafford Amid Interest From Lyon, Marseille, Newcastle and Roma

By Saul Escudero7 hours ago
Ronaldo
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Nominated for Premier League Player of the Month Award for April

By Alex Wallace10 hours ago
Paul Pogba World Cup 2018
Transfers

Report: PSG and Juventus Both Looking at Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba

By Alex Wallace10 hours ago
Mitchell
News

Report: Talks Between Manchester United Paul Mitchell Are 'In Progress'

By Alex Wallace11 hours ago