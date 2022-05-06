Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

Manchester United travel to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday for a Premier League clash and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom/Ireland

Kick-off starts at 5:30pm BST

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 12:30pm ET

Pacific time: 9:30am PT

Central time: 11:30am CT

India

Kick-off starts at 22:00 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 03:30 AEDT

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 5:30pm

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK and Ireland, the game will be shown on Sky Sports and can be streamed on Sky GO.



For US viewers, the game will be available on NBC and Universo.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

