Brighton vs Manchester United | Confirmed Team News | Lineups | Premier League

Manchester United travel to Brighton in what is another important game for United as the Red Devils approach the conclusion of the Premier League season. You can find the confirmed team news here.

United will be looking for another victory after an impressive home win against Brentford in their previous game.

Cristiano Ronaldo was on the scoresheet against Brentford and the striker could still be in the race for the golden boot if he continues his goal scoring run.

Juan Mata was also amongst the praise for an impressive performance against Brentford.

IMAGO / kolbert-press

United will be looking to keep up their run of form against Brighton as they look to finish the season on a high.

United players and fans alike will be bracing themselves for the arrival of Erik Ten Hag this summer with many changes said to be on the cards.

Manchester United Team

De Gea

Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Telles

McTominay, Matic

Elanga, Mata, Fernandes

Ronaldo

Brighton Team

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon