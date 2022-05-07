Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Brighton vs Manchester United | Confirmed Team News | Lineups | Premier League |

Manchester United travel to Brighton in what is another important game for United as the Red Devils approach the conclusion of the Premier League season. You can find the confirmed team news here.

United will be looking for another victory after an impressive home win against Brentford in their previous game.

Cristiano Ronaldo was on the scoresheet against Brentford and the striker could still be in the race for the golden boot if he continues his goal scoring run.

Juan Mata was also amongst the praise for an impressive performance against Brentford.

mata

United will be looking to keep up their run of form against Brighton as they look to finish the season on a high.

United players and fans alike will be bracing themselves for the arrival of Erik Ten Hag this summer with many changes said to be on the cards.

Manchester United Team

De Gea

Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Telles

McTominay, Matic

Elanga, Mata, Fernandes

Ronaldo

Brighton Team

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

mata
Match Day

Brighton vs Manchester United | Confirmed Team News | Lineups | Premier League |

By Alex Wallace52 seconds ago
Ralf Rangnick
Quotes

Ralf Rangnick Reveals Three Manchester United Targets The Board Said 'No' to In January

By Rhys James5 hours ago
Kalvin Phillips
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Target Kalvin Phillips Could be Available for £30million This Summer

By Alex Wallace16 hours ago
Pogba
Transfers

Report: Manchester City Interested in Paul Pogba as Midfielder 'Would not Rule out Move'

By Alex Wallace17 hours ago
Ryan Gravenberch
Transfers

Report: Ajax Player Could Be Headed To Manchester United Following Claims That Erik Ten Hag Convinced The Midfielder

By Saul Escudero18 hours ago
cavani
Transfers

Manchester United Uruguayan Forward Edinson Cavani On Claims About A Possible Move To South America Following His Exit This Summer.

By Saul Escudero19 hours ago
Erik ten Hag
News

Report: Erik Ten Hag On Bringing Ajax Players To Manchester United Next Season

By Saul Escudero20 hours ago
Gonçalo Inácio at Sporting
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Keeping An Eye Close To Portugal Defender Gonçalo Inácio From Sporting CP

By Saul Escudero22 hours ago