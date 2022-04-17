Skip to main content
Brilliance From Cristiano Ronaldo As Manchester United Secure Three Vital Points Against Norwich

Manchester United keep their hopes alive for qualifying in the Champions League next season thanks to a win engineered by a brilliant Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick against Norwich at Old Trafford.

United started well at home today. In the 6th minute, Elanga dispossessed Gibson in the Norwich box and then found Ronaldo unmarked in the center who made no mistake in putting the ball in the net.

Norwich, for their part, managed to carve out a few chances but nothing didn't prove to be threatening for the hosts.

The hosts doubled their lead when United's no.7 headed the ball past Krul into the net from a corner. 

When it seemed like United were running away with the game, Norwich pegged back. 

United Norwich

At the stroke of half-time, Pukki made a good move to get away from United defenders and put in a cross at the back post where an unmarked Dowell scored with his head to reduce the cushion for the Canaries.

In the second half, Norwich seemed more confident. 

They finally equalised when a through ball from Dowell completely split open United's defence and Pukki made no mistake in scoring past De Gea to make it 2-2 in the 52nd minute.

Norwich came close to taking the lead a few minutes later when their Finnish striker brought a ball down onto the path of Rashica's feet whose powerful goal-bound shot was saved away by De Gea.

Ralf Rangnick brought on Matic, Rashford and Mata in place of Lingard, Pogba and Telles.

The Old Trafford side again took the lead as Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brilliant goal from a free-kick and thereby completed his hat-trick too.

United's win on Saturday meant they are now in the 5th place, ahead of Arsenal who lost 1-0 to Southampton but has a game in hand, while Spurs are ahead by just 3 points after they also lost to Brighton earlier.

Match Day

By Soumyajit Royjust now
