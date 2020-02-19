SI.com
Manchester United
HomeMatch DayTransfersAcademyNews
Search

Club Brugge v Manchester United Preview: Ole looking to keep Europa momentum

Ciaran Taylor

Manchester United will look to keep their European momentum going as they travel to Belgium to face Club Brugge for their Europa League Round of 32 first leg tie.

United travel to Brugge for their first Europa League knockout tie since beating Ajax to lift the trophy in Stockholm back in 2017.

This will only be the second time United face Brugge, having dispatched of them comfortably in the final round of Champions League qualification back in 2015.

United have some positive injury news ahead of the tie, with both Axel Tuanzebe and Scott McTominay returning to full training, meaning either may feature in the first leg.

Odion Ighalo is also likely to start the game according to Solskjær in is press conference on Wednesday:

"I won’t tell the team [against Brugge] today but we will have to rotate with all the games coming up and he’s [Ighalo] one that could start, we’ve not 100% decided yet."

Brugge Predicted XI
                  Our predicted starting XI ahead of the Round of 32 first leg against Club Brugge

Club Brugge come into this game off the back of an impressive Champions League campaign, finishing third in the group that contained Galatasaray, PSG and Real Madrid.

The Belgian outfit nearly recorded a famous win in the Bernabeu against Real Madrid back in November after taking  2-0 lead, but were pegged back to 2-2 by the 13 time winners.

Hans Vanaken will look to prove he is truly the key player for Brugge at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Thursday night.

The Belgian international has been a key man for Brugge since joining from Sporting Lokeren back in 2015, and has amassed 12 goals in just 26 league games for his club this season.

Make sure to check out our watch along on the Stretford Paddock which will go live at 4:55pm GMT on Thursday for team news, live match watch along and review after the game!

Comments

Match Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Will Dean Henderson be at Manchester United next season?

After another successful loan spell at Sheffield United, will Dean Henderson be at Manchester United next season?

Alex Turk

by

ScottKennedy

Confirmed United Team vs. Copenhagen

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named his Manchester United team to face FC Copenhagen in tonight's Europa League quarter-final.

Alex Turk

Sancho Agrees Terms With Manchester United!

According to The Telegraph, personal terms are expected to be nothing but a minor hurdle with Sancho if United can agree a fee with Dortmund for the transfer for the England winger.

Alex Turk

by

ScottKennedy

Solskjaer vs Lampard: Why the media’s perception is wrong

A delve into one of the most discussed in the Premier League today, the comparison of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Frank Lampard.

Ryan Dundavan

by

Mahesh Pillai

Brazil international hoping to complete Man United move this week

FC Porto defender Alex Telles reportedly wants to seal his Manchester United move this week, with talks at an advanced stage.

Alex Turk

by

Sukoyo Jackson

Early Team News: Luton Town (A) - Carabao Cup

Keep up to date with the latest Manchester United team news ahead of Tuesday's Carabao Cup Third-Round clash at Luton Town.

Alex Turk

by

Sukoyo Jackson

Patrice Evra gives scathing rant after Crystal Palace batter Manchester United

Patrice Evra provided Sky viewers with a scathing rant after Manchester United were beaten 3-1 by Crystal Palace.

Alex Turk

by

Tony otieno

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains Manchester United's main Premier League focus

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained Manchester United's main Premier League focus this season.

Alex Turk

Manchester United agree personal terms with Liga NOS defender

Manchester United have reportedly agreed personal terms with Porto defender Alex Telles, but are yet to submit an appropriate bid.

Alex Turk

Three Manchester United stars named in Europa League Squad of the Season

Three Manchester United players have been named in the 2019/20 Europa League Squad of the Season.

Alex Turk

by

denisdog