Club Brugge v Manchester United Preview: Ole looking to keep Europa momentum

Manchester United will look to keep their European momentum going as they travel to Belgium to face Club Brugge for their Europa League Round of 32 first leg tie.

United travel to Brugge for their first Europa League knockout tie since beating Ajax to lift the trophy in Stockholm back in 2017.

This will only be the second time United face Brugge, having dispatched of them comfortably in the final round of Champions League qualification back in 2015.

United have some positive injury news ahead of the tie, with both Axel Tuanzebe and Scott McTominay returning to full training, meaning either may feature in the first leg.

Odion Ighalo is also likely to start the game according to Solskjær in is press conference on Wednesday:

"I won’t tell the team [against Brugge] today but we will have to rotate with all the games coming up and he’s [Ighalo] one that could start, we’ve not 100% decided yet."

Our predicted starting XI ahead of the Round of 32 first leg against Club Brugge

Club Brugge come into this game off the back of an impressive Champions League campaign, finishing third in the group that contained Galatasaray, PSG and Real Madrid.

The Belgian outfit nearly recorded a famous win in the Bernabeu against Real Madrid back in November after taking 2-0 lead, but were pegged back to 2-2 by the 13 time winners.

Hans Vanaken will look to prove he is truly the key player for Brugge at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Thursday night.

The Belgian international has been a key man for Brugge since joining from Sporting Lokeren back in 2015, and has amassed 12 goals in just 26 league games for his club this season.

