Club Brugge v Manchester United Team News

Ole Gunnar Solskjær has named a strong starting XI ahead of his side's Europa League Round of 32 first leg clash against Club Brugge.

Solskjær has rung six changes from the side that was victorious away at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

Sergio Romero, Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Juan Mata, Andreas Pereira and Jesse Lingard all come into the starting lineup for United's first Europa League knockout game since lifting the trophy in 2017.

United will be looking to add to an impressive run in the group stages, which saw them only concede two goals in the entire group stage run (Astana 2-1 United).

Many had expected new signing Odion Ighalo to feature after a brief cameo against Chelsea, but must settle for a spot on the bench.

All six players who featured against Chelsea are all named on the bench alongside Ighalo.

There is no place in the squad for United's Europa League top scorer Mason Greenwood, who did not train yesterday due to illness.

Scott McTominay and Axel Tuanzebe are also not included in the squad after returning to full training during the week following long term injuries.

Sergio Romero will be looking to add his impressive form in European competitions, having not conceded a single goal in all four of his appearnaces in the group stages.

