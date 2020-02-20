SI.com
Manchester United
HomeMatch DayTransfersAcademyNews
Search

Club Brugge v Manchester United Team News

Ciaran Taylor

Ole Gunnar Solskjær has named a strong starting XI ahead of his side's Europa League Round of 32 first leg clash against Club Brugge.

Solskjær has rung six changes from the side that was victorious away at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

Sergio Romero, Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Juan Mata, Andreas Pereira and Jesse Lingard all come into the starting lineup for United's first Europa League knockout game since lifting the trophy in 2017.

United will be looking to add to an impressive run in the group stages, which saw them only concede two goals in the entire group stage run (Astana 2-1 United).

Many had expected new signing Odion Ighalo to feature after a brief cameo against Chelsea, but must settle for a spot on the bench.

All six players who featured against Chelsea are all named on the bench alongside Ighalo. 

There is no place in the squad for United's Europa League top scorer Mason Greenwood, who did not train yesterday due to illness.

Scott McTominay and Axel Tuanzebe are also not included in the squad after returning to full training during the week following long term injuries.

Sergio Romero will be looking to add his impressive form in European competitions, having not conceded a single goal in all four of his appearnaces in the group stages.

Make sure to check out our watch along on the Stretford Paddock which will go live at 5:40pm GMT on Thursday for team news, live match watch along and review after the game!

Comments

Match Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Will Dean Henderson be at Manchester United next season?

After another successful loan spell at Sheffield United, will Dean Henderson be at Manchester United next season?

Alex Turk

by

ScottKennedy

Confirmed United Team vs. Copenhagen

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named his Manchester United team to face FC Copenhagen in tonight's Europa League quarter-final.

Alex Turk

Sancho Agrees Terms With Manchester United!

According to The Telegraph, personal terms are expected to be nothing but a minor hurdle with Sancho if United can agree a fee with Dortmund for the transfer for the England winger.

Alex Turk

by

ScottKennedy

Solskjaer vs Lampard: Why the media’s perception is wrong

A delve into one of the most discussed in the Premier League today, the comparison of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Frank Lampard.

Ryan Dundavan

by

Mahesh Pillai

Brazil international hoping to complete Man United move this week

FC Porto defender Alex Telles reportedly wants to seal his Manchester United move this week, with talks at an advanced stage.

Alex Turk

by

Sukoyo Jackson

Early Team News: Luton Town (A) - Carabao Cup

Keep up to date with the latest Manchester United team news ahead of Tuesday's Carabao Cup Third-Round clash at Luton Town.

Alex Turk

by

Sukoyo Jackson

Patrice Evra gives scathing rant after Crystal Palace batter Manchester United

Patrice Evra provided Sky viewers with a scathing rant after Manchester United were beaten 3-1 by Crystal Palace.

Alex Turk

by

Tony otieno

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains Manchester United's main Premier League focus

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained Manchester United's main Premier League focus this season.

Alex Turk

Manchester United agree personal terms with Liga NOS defender

Manchester United have reportedly agreed personal terms with Porto defender Alex Telles, but are yet to submit an appropriate bid.

Alex Turk

Three Manchester United stars named in Europa League Squad of the Season

Three Manchester United players have been named in the 2019/20 Europa League Squad of the Season.

Alex Turk

by

denisdog