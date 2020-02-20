The Review: Club Brugge v Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjær was left a frustrated figure as Manchester United could only muster a 1-1 draw against a spirited Club Brugge in the last 32 of the Europa League.

United entered the game ringing six changes from the side that dispatched Chelsea on Monday night, and the mass change in personnel showed as United were largely second best on the night in what was a lackluster performance.

Brugge were the side that started the aggressor, pushing United back with a constant press from the outset and forcing mistakes from the United back four.

United payed for their mistakes on 15 minutes, as a goal kick from former Liverpool stalwart Simon Mignolet found its way through the defence for Emmanuel Denis to chip the on rushing Sergio Romero, who was caught in no mans land, to put the Belgian side 1-0 up.

The lead was deserved, as United struggled to string any intricate passes together in what was largely a lethargic performance.

Fortuitously, United found themselves level on 36 minutes, as Anthony Martial latched on to the end of a wayward throw in to draw United level on the night, grabbing the crucial away goal in the process.

United slowly grew into the game as the second half progressed, dominating the game with 60% possession, but had little to show with attacking intent as they rarely threatened Mignolet in the Brugge net.

The introduction of Bruno Fernandes did spark an upturn in attacking intent, with the Portuguese international managing three shots on target, more than any other United player during the game.

As the final whistle blew, United departed the pitch at the Jan Breydel Stadium counting their blessings they would not have more of an uphill task ahead of the return leg at Old Trafford next Thursday.

Despite the result, United will look ahead to their fixture against a rejuvenated Watford on Sunday with no new injury concerns, meaning Solskjær's decision to rest several key players may pay dividends with the congestion of upcoming fixtures.