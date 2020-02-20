Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
Transfers
News

The Review: Club Brugge v Manchester United

Ciaran Taylor

Ole Gunnar Solskjær was left a frustrated figure as Manchester United could only muster a 1-1 draw against a spirited Club Brugge in the last 32 of the Europa League.

United entered the game ringing six changes from the side that dispatched Chelsea on Monday night, and the mass change in personnel showed as United were largely second best on the night in what was a lackluster performance.

 

Brugge were the side that started the aggressor, pushing United back with a constant press from the outset and forcing mistakes from the United back four.

United payed for their mistakes on 15 minutes, as a goal kick from former Liverpool stalwart Simon Mignolet found its way through the defence for Emmanuel Denis to chip the on rushing Sergio Romero, who was caught in no mans land, to put the Belgian side 1-0 up.

The lead was deserved, as United struggled to string any intricate passes together in what was largely a lethargic performance.

Fortuitously, United found themselves level on 36 minutes, as Anthony Martial latched on to the end of a wayward throw in to draw United level on the night, grabbing the crucial away goal in the process.

United slowly grew into the game as the second half progressed, dominating the game with 60% possession, but had little to show with attacking intent as they rarely threatened Mignolet in the Brugge net.

The introduction of Bruno Fernandes did spark an upturn in attacking intent, with the Portuguese international managing three shots on target, more than any other United player during the game.

As the final whistle blew, United departed the pitch at the Jan Breydel Stadium counting their blessings they would not have more of an uphill task ahead of the return leg at Old Trafford next Thursday.

Despite the result, United will look ahead to their fixture against a rejuvenated Watford on Sunday with no new injury concerns, meaning Solskjær's decision to rest several key players may pay dividends with the congestion of upcoming fixtures.

Comments

Match Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alex Büttner: Where Are They Now?

Ever wonder what ever happened to the apparent heir to Evra's throne? Casey Evans takes a deep delve into the career of Alexander Büttner.

Casey Evans

Manchester United v Watford Preview: A must win

An in depth preview of Manchester United's clash against Watford in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Patrick Ryan

Player Profile: Nemanja Matic v Club Brugge

A breakdown of Nemanja Matic's performance against Club Brugge in the Europa League.

Ciaran Taylor

Lack of squad depth cost United in Belgium

An in depth look at Manchester United's Europa League game, and where it leaves the Reds for this upcoming congestion of fixtures.

Ronaldo Brown

Haaland release clause revealed

A look into recent comments made by former Norwegian international Jan Arge Fjortoft about the shocking clause in Erling Haaland's Dortmund contract

Ciaran Taylor

Manchester United's Next Run of Games Will Make or Break Top 4 Hopes

A look at how Manchester United's next run of games will determine their Champions League faith for next season.

Patrick Ryan

Club Brugge v Manchester United Team News

Team news ahead of Manchester United's Europa League Round of 32 first leg clash against Club Brugge at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Thursday evening.

Ciaran Taylor

Club Brugge v Manchester United Preview: Ole looking to keep Europa momentum

A preview of Manchester United's Europa League Round of 32 first leg tie against Club Brugge on Thursday evening.

Ciaran Taylor

Grealish to cost £80 million

An update on Manchester United's 'No.1 target' Jack Grealish, as he is quoted as costing up to £80 million, should Aston Villa avoid relegation.

Ciaran Taylor

Player Profile: Bruno Fernandes v Chelsea

A statistical look at the performance of Bruno Fernandes in Manchester United's 2-0 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Ciaran Taylor