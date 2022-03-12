Skip to main content
Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay Will Not Play for Manchester United Against Tottenham Hotspur

Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay will not feature for Manchester United against Tottenham Hotspur in Saturdays Premier League clash.

United will be without the two key players for the game amid possible COVID positive tests.

It was reported on Saturday morning that a number of United players had reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

As the squad has arrived at Old Trafford, it seems that neither Fernandes or McTominay are amongst the arrivals.

Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes in particular will be a huge miss for United in what is such a huge game in the race for the top four.

United will see the return of Cristiano Ronaldo which will be a boost to the side ahead of kick off.

Ralf Rangnick will now have to line up in an alternative way in which we have been used to seeing in the past weeks.

