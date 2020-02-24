Bruno Fernandes is the creative outlet Manchester United have been looking for...

After an impressive victory at fellow top four rivals Chelsea on Monday, it seemed to be back to reality come Thursday when United failed to beat Belgian side Club Brugge, drawing 1-1 thanks to an admittedly tidy finish by Anthony Martial. But what went wrong? Well the answer is simple, Bruno Fernandes spent most of the game on the bench and when he was given the nod to start against Watford on Sunday, he showed why he has quickly taken the role of Manchester United’s most important player.

But, first let’s break down Sunday’s game against Watford...

Before the game started on Sunday, a tribute was held at Old Trafford after the passing of Manchester United legend and hero of the Munich Air Disaster, Harry Gregg. The entire stadium paid their respects with a minute’s silence.

The game started shaky for United, with consecutive passing errors from Lindelof ending in a collision between Matic and Maguire, putting Deeney clean through. Only a fantastic defensive effort by Luke Shaw was able to stop the veteran striker from slotting it home. In fact, despite the amount of criticism he has come under in recent months, I feel Luke Shaw’s last few performances have been solid and yesterday he added to this with 7 combined tackles and interceptions.

Bruno Fernandes was the star man however, contributing to each of United’s 3 goals. He broke through and was taken down by Ben Foster to win the penalty that he then converted for his first Manchester United goal. Fernandes then put Martial through, and after the Frenchman’s initial shot was saved, he did well to chip Foster at a tight angle to put United 2-0 up. Martial is another who has come under a lot of criticism, since the injury to Rashford left him as the main goalscoring outlet for the team. On Sunday however, he held up the ball well, looked dangerous in his movement and the technique for his finish was flawless.

Manchester United’s young talisman Mason Greenwood rounded off the scoring with a fantastic top corner finish after a one-two with Fernandes. With 13 goals in all competitions, the young striker is defying even the high expectations the most optimistic of United fans had for him. I feel one of the main contributors to this is his lack of a weak foot; defenders seem unable to deal with the 18 year old as most traditional techniques rely on showing the striker onto his weaker foot, but when Watford tried to take it off Greenwood’s right, he just smashed it in with his left.

Watford thought that they had got a goal back courtesy of their captain Troy Deeney, but VAR spotted a handball in the build up and disallowed the goal. The team seemed to gel well, with everyone putting in a solid performance. Fred and Matic covered the midfield well and McTominay got a few minutes after recovering from his injury and he seemed to slot back in without a problem.

My only criticism would be of Dan James; the winger looked dangerous with his pace and dribbling ability down the channels, but his decision making is still limited. Maybe this is something he will develop over time, but he needs to learn to look up and decide whether it is better to pass, cross or shoot.

Despite a good team performance, there is only one man the plaudits can go to. Bruno Fernandes won the MOTM award for his performance, and it can’t be understated his impact in a team which has seen a creative void in it since the injury of Paul Pogba.

Now a pass accuracy of 70% against Watford is not particularly anything to write home about, but when you investigate the stats, his simple passing game was almost flawless. The missed passes came when he was being more adventurous with his range.

Fernandes takes risks with his passing, looking to try and break the lines with his long balls forward (he attempted ten and completed 5 against Watford). He constantly looks to drive the ball forward, be it with a pass or by opening up space for the rest of the team to play into with his movement. It was rare for me to see Fernandes not in space to receive a pass when he was off the ball.

Fernandes is a stark improvement on both Lingard and Pereira (who were both absent from the matchday squad against Watford) as he combines the movement of Lingard and the passing ability of Pereira but adds two key factors. Consistency across 90 minutes and high-level decision making.

It would be easy to say how Fernandes has more assists than Lingard (0) and is one behind Pereira (3) in only 3 games for Manchester United, but let’s look at it in a different way. Yesterday, Bruno Fernandes registered 4 key passes for United against Watford. The last time Jesse Lingard registered 4+ key passes in a game was also against Watford… in November 2017 with 6 key passes. Pereira fairs slightly better, registering 4 against Colchester and Rochdale in the cups but the last time he managed it in the league was against Cardiff at the end of last season.

It is still early in the Portuguese midfielder’s United career, but the early signs are positive for his creative output and we are yet to see his long-range goalscoring ability which contributed to him scoring 51 goals in his last 3 seasons with Sporting Lisbon. Hopefully though it won’t be too long until United are able to benefit in their push to attain top 4.