Casemiro’s Game In Numbers For Manchester United v Chelsea

IMAGO / Sportimage

Casemiro had another fantastic performance for Manchester United. You can find his great statistical numbers below.

Casemiro is now starting to settle right into life at Old Trafford. The Brazilian has now put in consecutive top performances in midfield for Manchester United.

Seen as the anchor of the side Casemiro has lived up to that role. Sitting and cutting out passes before distributing them forward is what the Brazilian was brought in to do.

However, in tonights particular game against Chelsea, Casemiro was the one to pop up with the goal to grab a point for United. The goal capped off a top professional performance from the midfielder.

Casemiro Manchester United

Casemiro himself is a player that likes to look at the statistics and he will be very proud of his numbers this evening. The Brazilian is a perfectionist and pays close attention to detail when it comes to his performances.

Lining up alongside Christian Eriksen in midfield tonight the Brazilian was untouchable. Casemiro dominated the middle of the park and was supported well by his midfield partner.

It was a similar story on Wednesday night when Fred lined up alongside his Brazilian teammate. The pair helped United control that game which led to a 2-0 win on the night.

As for tonights game against Chelsea, Casemiro was superb. You can check out his game in numbers as provided by Statman Dave, below;

83% pass accuracy

68 touches

10 ball recoveries

6/8 ground duels won

6/8 long balls completed

4 tackles won

3 clearances

1 shot on target

1 goal

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Casemiro Manchester United Everton Goodison Park Premier League
