Casemiro's Game In Numbers Manchester United v Reading, FA Cup

Manchester United pulled off an impressive win against Reading in the FA Cup by running out 3-1 winners at Old Trafford. United proved their attacking threat yet again with a number of players impressing.

However, one player stood out above the rest in the eyes of a number of people. Casemiro who has been one of, if not United's best player this season proved yet again why he may just be the best 'defensive' midfielder in the world.

Casemiro scored the Red Devil's opening goal of the game following a fantastic assist from fellow countryman Antony. Casemiro also scored United's second, a long range effort with an assist from Fred, once again a fellow Brazilian international.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Casemiro has proved all season at United so far that he hasn't just come to solve a defensive midfield issue. The Brazilian veteran has played a great all rounded midfield role and has registered nine goals and assists, four more than last season at Real Madrid.

However, the 30 year old's performance against Reading was fantastic and proved how good he is at playing a range of roles in United's system.

Below you can find Casemiro's game in numbers v Reading in the FA Cup thanks to Squawka;

100% shot accuracy

100% take-ons completed

8 duels won

6 passes into final third

5 possessions won

4 tackles made

3 chances created

3 fouls

2 fouls won

2 goals

0 dribbles past



