Chelsea v Manchester United Premier League Confirmed Lineups

Manchester United travel to Stamford Bridge today to face Chelsea in a battle for the top four. You can find the confirmed lineups here.

Manchester United head to the capital today to face Premier League rivals Chelsea. The game at Stamford Bridge will be a big game in the prospect of the race for the top four.

Erik Ten Hag takes his side into the game following a great midweek victory against Tottenham. The Dutchman faces Chelsea manager Graham Potter for the second time this season already.

Potter already has one over Ten Hag this season so far. The English manager led his former side Brighton to victory on the first day of the season.

However the contest will undoubtedly be different today as two Premier League heavyweights do battle. United will be without Anthony Martial and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Martial has not hit the fitness required to play as of yet. The striker went off against Everton with an injury.

On the other hand, Ronaldo misses todays game through disciplinary action following his refusal to play on Wednesday night. 

Christian Eriksen returns to the starting 11 in the only change to Ten Hag’s side. Fred who played well against Tottenham is replaced. 

A harsh call from Ten Hag, some may say following one of the better performances from the Brazilian. 

Below you can find both lineups ahead of todays game at Stamford Bridge. 

Manchester United Team

De Gea,

Dalot, Varane, Martínez, Shaw,

Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes,

Sancho, Rashford, Antony

Chelsea Team

