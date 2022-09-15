Skip to main content
Christian Eriksen’s Man Of The Match Performance vs Sheriff In Numbers

Christian Eriksen was voted man of the match for Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Sheriff in the UEFA Europa League.

Christian Eriksen once again showed his class for Manchester United as they were victorious against Sheriff in the UEFA Europa League

Eriksen was voted as the star man in the 2-0 win, having a great impact on the game once again. 

The Danish international has proved to be a true bargain for United in the summer, having joined the club for free. 

The midfielder is truly adapting to his role in midfield alongside the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay

Christian Eriksen

Eriksen is also proving to be a fan favourite with many supporters enjoying his performances each game. 

The midfielder provided the assist for the opening goal, a swift pass to Jadon Sancho saw United take the lead. 

Eriksen plays in a role that allows McTominay in particular to be more mobile in midfield, a role the Scotsman looks more comfortable in. 

The 30 year olds influence on United’s side has been second to none since joining the club. 

When taking a look at the players numbers, they are truly impressive for the role he plays in a pivot. 

Below you can find a break up of the impressive numbers registered by Eriksen during the game. 

1 assist

47/58 accurate passes (81%)

2 chances created

 8 recoveries 

100% ground duel win rate

