Combined XI: Manchester United Vs Arsenal

Manchester United take on Arsenal at 16:30 BST this Sunday.

United beat Leicester City last night 1-0 with Jadon Sancho scoring the only goal of the tie.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire were benched for the third match in a row as Erik ten Hag named an unchanged line-up.

Arsenal come into the game in good form. They sit top of the Premier League as the only team who have won all five of their opening matches.

They most recently played Aston Villa, winning 2-1.

Mikel Arteta's starting line-up for this game was:

Aaron Ramsdale; Benjamin White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney; Albert Sambi Lokonga, Granit Xhaka; Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard, Gabriel Martinelli; Gabriel Jesus.

As United begin to pick up similar form to that of Arsenal, here is the combined eleven of the two teams:

Goalkeeper

GK | Aaron Ramsdale: A very close call. Although both goalkeepers are liable to an unforced error, Ramsdale's presence and willingness to engage in defensive actions away from his goal has helped Arsenal's timid defence.

Defence

CB | William Saliba: Having won Ligue 1 young player of the year at the end of a season on loan at Marseille, the French defender is already kicking on in the Premier League.

CB | Raphaël Varane: The archetype "Rolls Royce" centre-half. Erik ten Hag will be praying the expert defensive reader will stay fit this season.

CB | Lisandro Martínez: Has been awarded United's player of the month after a series of player of the match displays. United may have a real coup with "the Butcher".

Midfield

RWB | Bukayo Saka: The versatile Englishman has established himself as a high-quality Premier League player and consistent goal contributor.

CM | Martin Ødegaard: The Norwegian is beginning to come into his own having signed permanently for Arsenal from Real Madrid. Having scored seven times last season (plus four assists), Ødegaard has already scored three times this Premier League campaign.

CDM | Casemiro: Although a tad unfair to include him in the combined eleven given he has not yet started a match, his quality, experience (with five Champions League trophies), and midfield dominance is unignorable.

CM | Christian Eriksen: The Dane is starting to flourish in this role as a cultured midfielder. Class, composure, control. Arsenal's defensive midfielders will have to keep active to cut Eriksen's passing lanes.

LWB | Tyrell Malacia: Has already jousted Luke Shaw out of the starting line-up. Tenacious and forward-thinking, a more all-rounded start to the season compared to Arsenal's inconsistent left-back choices.

Attack

Gabriel Jesus: Three goals, three assists. It would be a disservice to ignore the striker's hot form since completing his £40million move from Manchester City. Jesus would become the latest player to bench Cristiano Ronaldo in this combined eleven - and rightly so.

Jadon Sancho: Although not a conventional striker, Sancho could split the defence alongside Jesus in this fanciful eleven. Having displayed much stronger and consistent ability at Borussia Dortmund (and his two goals this season), Sancho gets the nod over Gabriel Martinelli.

