SI.com
Stretford Paddock
HomeMatch DayTransfersAcademyNews
Search

Confirmed Man United XI: Luton Town (A) - Carabao Cup

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named 10 changes from the Crystal Palace defeat as Manchester United travel to Luton Town in the Carabao Cup Third Round.

United face the Championship high-flyers at Kenilworth Road tonight in hope of bouncing back from such a disappointing start to the season.

Dean Henderson makes his full first-team debut as expected, with Lee Grant acting as back-up on the bench.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is in at right-back to gain some match sharpness, while Brandon Williams also starts at left-back with Diogo Dalot providing cover on the bench.

Captain Harry Maguire starts in central defence alongside Eric Bailly, who has a great chance to impress fans and Solskjaer.

Newly-promoted Academy graduate Teden Mengi finds himself in the matchday squad; we could see him later in the day.

Nemanja Matic enters the starting line-up after being missing from the squad entirely against Palace, with Fred also making his first start of the season in a midfield pivot.

Donny van de Beek joins Henderson in making his full United debut after getting off to a goalscoring start at Old Trafford at the weekend.

Juan Mata comes in on the right of him, while Jesse Lingard has a chance to fight for his place on the left-wing.

Odion Ighalo expectedly starts up front, with Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood providing strong attacking options on the bench.

United XI: Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Williams; Matic, Fred; Mata, Van de Beek, Lingard; Ighalo.

Substitutes: Grant, Dalot, Mengi, Fernandes, James, Greenwood, Rashford.

FOLLOW @StretfordPaddck on Twitter for live news updates and watch the latest video on the Stretford Paddock YouTube channel below...

Comments

Match Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Brazil international hoping to complete Man United move this week

FC Porto defender Alex Telles reportedly wants to seal his Manchester United move this week, with talks at an advanced stage.

Alex Turk

by

Sukoyo Jackson

Early Team News: Luton Town (A) - Carabao Cup

Keep up to date with the latest Manchester United team news ahead of Tuesday's Carabao Cup Third-Round clash at Luton Town.

Alex Turk

by

Sukoyo Jackson

Everything to know: Luton Town (A) - Carabao Cup

Here's everything Manchester United fans should know ahead of Tuesday's Carabao Cup Third Round clash against Luton Town.

Alex Turk

Man United Predicted XI: Luton Town (A) - Carabao Cup

How will Manchester United line up at Luton Town in Tuesday's Carabao Cup Third Round clash?

Alex Turk

Victor Lindelof's Crystal Palace numbers emphasise Man United's need for a new central defender

Victor Lindelof's game by numbers against Crystal Palace emphasised Manchester United's need for a central defender.

Alex Turk

Serie A manager desperate to sign Man United defender before transfer deadline

AS Roma manager Paulo Fonseca has reiterated his desire to sign Manchester United defender Chris Smalling this 'summer'.

Alex Turk

Manchester United left-back target to push for a move this week

Manchester United target Alex Telles is reportedly set to push for an FC Porto exit in the coming days.

Alex Turk

Patrice Evra gives scathing rant after Crystal Palace batter Manchester United

Patrice Evra provided Sky viewers with a scathing rant after Manchester United were beaten 3-1 by Crystal Palace.

Alex Turk

by

Tony otieno

Donny van de Beek reacts to goalscoring debut in 'really bad' Manchester United performance

Donny van de Beek has labelled Manchester United's 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace as 'really bad,' following a debut goal.

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sends Manchester United transfer message after Crystal Palace defeat

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has sent the Manchester United board a transfer message after watching his side lose 3-1 to Crystal Palace.

Alex Turk