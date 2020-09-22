Confirmed Man United XI: Luton Town (A) - Carabao Cup

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named 10 changes from the Crystal Palace defeat as Manchester United travel to Luton Town in the Carabao Cup Third Round.

United face the Championship high-flyers at Kenilworth Road tonight in hope of bouncing back from such a disappointing start to the season.

Dean Henderson makes his full first-team debut as expected, with Lee Grant acting as back-up on the bench.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is in at right-back to gain some match sharpness, while Brandon Williams also starts at left-back with Diogo Dalot providing cover on the bench.

Captain Harry Maguire starts in central defence alongside Eric Bailly, who has a great chance to impress fans and Solskjaer.

Newly-promoted Academy graduate Teden Mengi finds himself in the matchday squad; we could see him later in the day.

Nemanja Matic enters the starting line-up after being missing from the squad entirely against Palace, with Fred also making his first start of the season in a midfield pivot.

Donny van de Beek joins Henderson in making his full United debut after getting off to a goalscoring start at Old Trafford at the weekend.

Juan Mata comes in on the right of him, while Jesse Lingard has a chance to fight for his place on the left-wing.

Odion Ighalo expectedly starts up front, with Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood providing strong attacking options on the bench.

United XI: Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Williams; Matic, Fred; Mata, Van de Beek, Lingard; Ighalo.

Substitutes: Grant, Dalot, Mengi, Fernandes, James, Greenwood, Rashford.

