Confirmed Manchester United XI: Crystal Palace (H)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named an interesting team as Manchester United start their 2020/21 Premier League season against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford this evening.

David de Gea retains his place as United No. 1, despite the presence of Dean Henderson, who starts as back-up on the bench.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah is picked at right-back over Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who only returned to training on Monday and starts as a substitute.

Solskjaer's first-choice partnership in central defence, Victor Lindelof and captain Harry Maguire, remains, with Eric Bailly the third option amongst the substitutes.

Luke Shaw also starts and is the only left-back in the matchday squad, so he'll be hoping to stay fit after being sidelined at the end of last term.

Nemanja Matic, like Wan Bissaka, also returned to training this week, so Scott McTominay partners Paul Pogba in midfield.

Bruno Fernandes, United's Player of the Season just gone, starts ahead of them, with summer signing Donny van de Beek looking to make an impact off the bench.

Daniel James starts ahead of Mason Greenwood on the right, while Marcus Rashford expectedly keeps his place on the left-wing.

Anthony Martial, United's top scorer last term, also keeps his place in the team and leads the line, with Odion Ighalo providing cover on the bench.

Confirmed United XI: De Gea; Fosu-Mensah, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba; James, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial.

Substitutes: Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Fred, Van de Beek, Greenwood, Ighalo.

FOLLOW @StretfordPaddck on Twitter for live news updates and watch the latest video on the Stretford Paddock YouTube channel below...