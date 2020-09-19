SI.com
Stretford Paddock
HomeMatch DayTransfersAcademyNews
Search

Confirmed Manchester United XI: Crystal Palace (H)

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named an interesting team as Manchester United start their 2020/21 Premier League season against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford this evening.

David de Gea retains his place as United No. 1, despite the presence of Dean Henderson, who starts as back-up on the bench.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah is picked at right-back over Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who only returned to training on Monday and starts as a substitute.

Solskjaer's first-choice partnership in central defence, Victor Lindelof and captain Harry Maguire, remains, with Eric Bailly the third option amongst the substitutes.

Luke Shaw also starts and is the only left-back in the matchday squad, so he'll be hoping to stay fit after being sidelined at the end of last term.

Nemanja Matic, like Wan Bissaka, also returned to training this week, so Scott McTominay partners Paul Pogba in midfield.

Bruno Fernandes, United's Player of the Season just gone, starts ahead of them, with summer signing Donny van de Beek looking to make an impact off the bench.

Daniel James starts ahead of Mason Greenwood on the right, while Marcus Rashford expectedly keeps his place on the left-wing.

Anthony Martial, United's top scorer last term, also keeps his place in the team and leads the line, with Odion Ighalo providing cover on the bench.

Confirmed United XI: De Gea; Fosu-Mensah, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba; James, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial.

Substitutes: Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Fred, Van de Beek, Greenwood, Ighalo.

FOLLOW @StretfordPaddck on Twitter for live news updates and watch the latest video on the Stretford Paddock YouTube channel below...

Comments

Match Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains Manchester United's main Premier League focus

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained Manchester United's main Premier League focus this season.

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opens up on relationship with Anthony Martial

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opened up on his relationship with Anthony Martial at Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Early Team News: Crystal Palace (H)

Take a look at the early Manchester United team news ahead of this evening's Premier League match against Crystal Palace.

Alex Turk

Manchester United agree personal terms with Liga NOS defender

Manchester United have reportedly agreed personal terms with Porto defender Alex Telles, but are yet to submit an appropriate bid.

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Manchester United's transfer window hasn't gone to plan

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted Manchester United's transfer window hasn't gone to plan so far.

Alex Turk

Bruno Fernandes demonstrates winning mentality ahead of season opener

Bruno Fernandes' most recent comments emphasise why Manchester United need more players like him in the squad.

Alex Turk

Premier League Predicted XI: Crystal Palace (H)

How will Manchester United line up against Crystal Palace in Saturday's Premier League opener?

Alex Turk

Everything you need to know: Crystal Palace (H)

Everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United's Premier League clash against Crystal Palace this weekend.

Alex Turk

Tactical Preview: Crystal Palace (H)

Venkatanarayanan Venkatesan provides an in-depth tactical preview for Manchester United's Premier League opener against Crystal Palace.

Alex Turk

19/20 Awards: Jimmy Murphy Youth Team Player of the Year announced

Manchester United have announced the winner of the 2019/20 Jimmy Murphy Youth Team Player of the Year award.

Alex Turk