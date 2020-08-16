Confirmed: United Team vs. Sevilla

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named 2 changes to his Manchester United team that faces Sevilla in tonight's Europa League semi-final in Cologne.

United typically struggle against Spanish opposition, and the club they face tonight have won more Europa League trophies than any other (5).

Solskjaer has gone strong though - let's go through his selection...

David de Gea starts in goal, replacing Sergio Romero despite the Argentine's incredible record in this season's competition.

Victor Lindelof replaces Eric Bailly in the centre of the defence, reforming the first-choice partnership alongside captain Harry Maguire.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Brandon Williams keep their places at full-back, with Fred and Paul Pogba also starting alongside each other in midfield again.

Bruno Fernandes starts ahead of them after netting the winner in the quarter-finals as part of an unchanged front four.

Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford start on the wings with Anthony Martial up front.

Confirmed United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; Fred, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial.

Substitutes: Romero, Mengi, Bailly, Fosu-Mensah, Lingard, Mata, McTominay, Andreas, Matic, James, Ighalo.

There's no surprise Solskjaer has gone strong tonight, as United bid to lift silverware in his first full season at the helm.

Sevilla pose as an incredibly tough opponent and the Reds will have to be at their very best if they are to reach a second successive Europa League final.

We're set for a very interesting watch tonight though, so fasten your seatbelts...

