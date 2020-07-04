Stretford Paddock
Confirmed United XI: AFC Bournemouth (H)

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named an unchanged Manchester United side as AFC Bournemouth visit Old Trafford in the Premier League this afternoon.

It's the first time since 2006 United have played the same Premier League XI for three straight games, as Solskjaer's side look to extend their 15-game unbeaten run.

Of course, David de Gea keeps his place in goal as he searches for a seventh clean sheet in nine games.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka maintains his place at right-back, as does Luke Shaw at left-back following a really impressive performance at the AMEX Stadium last time out.

Captain Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof continue their ever-improving partnership in the heart of the defence, to complete an unchanged defensive five.

Despite recent reports, United's midfield superstar duo Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba both start, with Nemanja Matic likely to perform the anchorman role behind them again.

Mason Greenwood deservedly keeps his place on the right-wing, after contributing a brilliant goal and assist in the win at Brighton on Tuesday.

Marcus Rashford lines up on the left, looking to break his goalscoring duck since returning from a long-term injury.

Anthony Martial netted his first senior hatrick last time out at Old Trafford and will be hoping to make a similar impact as he leads the line again today.

Confirmed United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire (c), Shaw; Pogba, Matic; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial.

The Reds will enter the top four with a win today, which should be a straightforward task on paper.

There's no room for complacency though; anything other than three points wouldn't be the first time United have wasted an opportunity to make ground on their rivals this season.

Bournemouth have lost their last seven away games, scoring just twice in that period, though, and have never recorded a win at Old Trafford.

Eddie Howe's side are fighting relegation though and won't go down without a fight today.

