Carabao Cup Fourth Round: Confirmed Man United XI vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named wholesale changes once again in the Carabao Cup, as Manchester United visit Brighton & Hove Albion in the Fourth Round tonight.

In what will be United's second trip to the Amex Stadium in five days, Solskjaer will be hoping to guide his side to a second consecutive Carabao Cup Quarter-Final.

He's made 10 changes from Saturday's controversial 3-2 triumph over the Seagulls, but seven players who started at Luton Town in round three feature again here.

Dean Henderson, as expected, replaces David de Gea in goal, with Lee Grant his back-up tonight.

Diogo Dalot could be making his final United appearance at right-back, ahead of Monday's transfer deadline, with Brandon Williams coming back in at left-back.

Victor Lindelof is the sole survivor from the weekend, with Harry Maguire out with a knock, and partners Eric Bailly at the heart of the defence.

Fred and Scott McTominay come back into the team, replacing Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba, although the latter is on the bench.

Juan Mata captains the team and lines up on the right-wing, with Daniel James on the left and Donny van de Beek starting in the cup again.

Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood all pose as fantastic options to introduce from the bench, should United need them.

Man United XI: Henderson; Dalot, Bailly, Lindelof, Williams; McTominay, Fred; Mata, Van de Beek, James; Ighalo.

Substitutes: Grant, Fosu-Mensah, Mengi, Pogba, Lingard, Rashford, Greenwood.

