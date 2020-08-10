Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
Transfers
Academy

Confirmed United Team vs. Copenhagen

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named a very strong team to face FC Copenhagen in the Europa League quarter-finals tonight.

Manchester United will battle the Danish giants, knowing they are just three wins away from securing silverware in Solskjaer's first season as manager.

Sergio Romero keeps his place in goal as he looks to extend his phenomenal record in Europe this term.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka unsurprisingly returns to an otherwise unchanged back four including captain Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly and Brandon Williams.

Paul Pogba makes his first Europa League start of the season and is partnered by Fred, who has been preferred over Nemanja Matic in an attack-minded midfield pivot.

Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in more goals than any other player in the competition this season (10) and starts ahead of those two.

In terms of in attack, Solskjaer has gone with what appears to be his first-choice front three which should be enough to secure a big win tonight.

Anthony Martial takes his place as the lone striker, with Marcus Rashford on the left flank and Mason Greenwood on the right.

Confirmed United XI: Romero; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire (c), Williams; Pogba, Fred; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial.

It should be a tough test over in Germany, but you'd expect this line-up to be confident in topping Copenhagen.

Should they do that, a semi-final, also in Cologne, against either Wolves or Sevilla will be set up for later this week.

Take a look at The Preview on Stretford Paddock for one last slice of pre-match build-up ahead of kick-off in Cologne...

Comments

Match Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

David de Gea talks us through his five best games as a United player

David de Gea has given interesting insight into his five favourite games as a Manchester United player.

Alex Turk

Europa League Preview: FC Copenhagen

Manchester United face FC Copenhagen on Monday night in the Europa League quarter-finals in Cologne.

Alex Turk

United actively trying to find buyer for Phil Jones this summer

Manchester United are reportedly active in trying to find a buyer for Phil Jones this summer, amid another injury setback.

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'dreams' of lifting Europa League as United manager

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed he 'dreams' of lifting the Europa League trophy as Manchester United manager.

Alex Turk

FC Copenhagen: 10 things you must know about United's Europa League quarter-final opponents

FC Copenhagen: 10 things you must know about Manchester United's Europa League quarter-final opponents

james-young

United in constant talks 'every day' to strike deal for Jadon Sancho

Manchester United are reportedly in constant talks 'every day' to strike a deal with Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho.

Alex Turk

United coaches share 'concerns' about two injury-prone players

Manchester United coaches reportedly share 'concerns' over two first-team players struggling with regular injuries.

Alex Turk

Is United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho now in serious doubt?

Is Manchester United's high-profile pursuit of Jadon Sancho starting to be shadowed with serious doubt?

Alex Turk

Bruno Fernandes strike nominated for Premier League Goal of the Season award

Bruno Fernandes' strike against Brighton & Hove Albion has been nominated for the Premier League's 2019/20 Goal of the Season award.

Alex Turk

United quartet nominated for Premier League Young Player of the Year award

Three Manchester United stars have been nominated for the Premier League's 2019/20 Young Player of the Year award.

Alex Turk