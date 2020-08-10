Confirmed United Team vs. Copenhagen

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named a very strong team to face FC Copenhagen in the Europa League quarter-finals tonight.

Manchester United will battle the Danish giants, knowing they are just three wins away from securing silverware in Solskjaer's first season as manager.

Sergio Romero keeps his place in goal as he looks to extend his phenomenal record in Europe this term.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka unsurprisingly returns to an otherwise unchanged back four including captain Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly and Brandon Williams.

Paul Pogba makes his first Europa League start of the season and is partnered by Fred, who has been preferred over Nemanja Matic in an attack-minded midfield pivot.

Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in more goals than any other player in the competition this season (10) and starts ahead of those two.

In terms of in attack, Solskjaer has gone with what appears to be his first-choice front three which should be enough to secure a big win tonight.

Anthony Martial takes his place as the lone striker, with Marcus Rashford on the left flank and Mason Greenwood on the right.

Confirmed United XI: Romero; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire (c), Williams; Pogba, Fred; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial.

It should be a tough test over in Germany, but you'd expect this line-up to be confident in topping Copenhagen.

Should they do that, a semi-final, also in Cologne, against either Wolves or Sevilla will be set up for later this week.

Take a look at The Preview on Stretford Paddock for one last slice of pre-match build-up ahead of kick-off in Cologne...