Confirmed United XI: Newcastle (A)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has sprung major surprises with his Manchester United team at Newcastle United tonight.

Following the humiliation against Tottenham Hotspur before the international break, changes were expected at St. James' Park.

However, Solskjaer has fielded an almost new-look side in terms of the season so far.

David de Gea starts in goal, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka making his 50th appearance at right-back.

New signing Alex Telles starts on the bench, with Luke Shaw keeping his place at left-back.

Captain Harry Maguire is indeed fit to start, with Victor Lindelof replacing Eric Bailly to partner him.

Both Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba have been dropped, with Scott McTominay and Fred coming into the midfield.

Bruno Fernandes keeps his place in attacking midfield, with Juan Mata starting on the right and Dan James on the left.

Marcus Rashford starts upfront in the absence of the suspended Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani, who is in quarantine.

There is no space for Mason Greenwood at all, despite not featuring for England during the international break.

It's not known whether he's injured or if he's simply been dropped altogether.

The latter is difficult to believe, considering there is a clear lack of attacking back-up on the bench.

Confirmed United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Mata, Fernandes, James; Rashford.

Subs: Henderson, Bailly, Telles, Matic, Pogba, Van de Beek, Ighalo.

Kick-off is less than an hour away, so it's nearly time to see whether Solskjaer's risks will pay off in the latest Premier League outing.