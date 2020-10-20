Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named three changes to his Manchester United team for tonight's Champions League opener against Paris Saint-Germain.

United travel to the Parc des Princes on the back of Saturday's 4-1 win at Newcastle United looking to steal another big win in France.

David de Gea unsurprisingly starts in goal, but rather than a back four in front of them, United will set out in a back three tonight.

Axel Tuanzebe makes his first appearance of 2020 after overcoming an injury, with Luke Shaw on the left side and Victor Lindelof down the middle.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka starts at right-wing-back on the back of netting his first senior goal at Newcastle, whilst Alex Telles makes his United debut at left-wing-back.

Scott McTominay and Fred are once again preferred over Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic, with Bruno Fernandes in front of them.

Anthony Martial is eligible to play in his homeland, with his three-match ban only counting towards domestic games.

The Frenchman lines up alongside Marcus Rashford upfront to complete what is a very exciting United team.

The injured Harry Maguire misses out completely, whilst Dan James and Juan Mata have dropped to a nine-man bench.

Amongst the substitutes, there are summer signings Facundo Pellistri and Donny van de Beek along with Pogba, Matic, Odion Ighalo, Brandon Williams, Tim Fosu-Mensah and Dean Henderson.

Confirmed United XI: De Gea; Tuanzebe, Lindelof, Shaw; Wan-Bissaka, McTominay, Fred, Telles; Fernandes; Rashford, Martial.

Substitutes: Henderson, Fosu-Mensah, Williams, Matic, Pogba, Van de Beek, Mata, James, Pellistri, Ighalo.