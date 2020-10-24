SI.com
Confirmed Man United XI vs. Chelsea (H) | Premier League

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named an unchanged Manchester United team from last weekend to face Chelsea in this evening's Premier League clash.

The Blues visit Old Trafford as United look to secure their first home win of the season, in search of a third triumph on the bounce.

United returned to winning ways in the league last weekend away at Newcastle United, before beating Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes in midweek.

David de Gea keeps his place in between the sticks, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka lining up at right-back after scoring the first goal of his senior career last weekend.

Luke Shaw starts at left-back, with Alex Telles not making the squad after an impressive debut at PSG on Tuesday night.

Scott McTominay and Fred keep their places in the midfield pivot, with Bruno Fernandes ahead of them in attacking midfield.

Juan Mata will hope to shine against his former club on the right, with Dan James providing pace and directness on the left.

Marcus Rashford keeps his place up front, following two massively-influential performances last week.

United fans could witness the highly-anticipated debut of Edinson Cavani later on in the game, as he is part of a matchday squad for the first time.

It's a strong bench for Solskjaer to choose from, including Axel Tuanzebe, Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek and Mason Greenwood. 

Confirmed United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Mata, Fernandes, James; Rashford.

Substitutes: Henderson, Tuanzebe, Matic, Pogba, Van de Beek, Greenwood, Cavani.

