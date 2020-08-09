FC Copenhagen: 10 things you must know about United's Europa League quarter-final opponents

On Wednesday, Manchester United secured their spot in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League after a 6-1 aggregate win over LASK and will face Danish side Copenhagen on Monday night in Cologne.

FCK finished second in the Danish Superliga this season and could provide more of a challenge than expected.

Stale Solbakken’s side stunned Turkish champions Istanbul Basaksehir in the round of 16 after coming back from 1-0 down in the first leg to win 3-1 on aggregate at Telia Parken.

Neil Lennon’s Celtic were also dispatched by Copenhagen in the round of 32 at Celtic Park, as they have been over-exceeding expectations in this season’s Europa League.

Here are ten things you need to know about United’s quarter-final opponents, Copenhagen:

1) Six United first-team players are older than Copenhagen. The club was formed in 1992 after a merger between two of Denmark’s biggest clubs, Kjobenhavns Boldklub (KB) and Boldklubben 1903.

2) Former Sunderland and Hull City reject Dame N’Doye was in fine form for Copenhagen since he rejoined the club for a second spell in 2018. The Senegalese scored 30 goals in 44 games and was described by his manager as ‘the best striker in the history of the club’. He left Copenhagen last week after failing to sign a new contract and his absence could cost Copenhagen in this tie.

3) Ex-United legend William Prunier played on loan for the Danish side in 1996 and Guillermo Varela (remember him?) currently occupies one of the full-back spots in the squad.

4) Copenhagen have only played United twice, during the 2006/07 Champions League group stages. United won 3-0 at Old Trafford but lost 1-0 away at Telia Parken.

5) Copenhagen’s home ground Telia Parken was the venue for the UEFA Cup final in 2000 where Arsenal lost to Galatasary on penalties. It has a capacity of 38,000 and is also the venue for the Danish national side as well. However, Telia Parken won’t be used for this tie due to UEFA moving both the semis and the final to Cologne.

6) Copenhagen have won 15 Superliga titles in their short history. Picking up 14 of them between 2001 and 2019 and five in four years between 2009 and 2013. The rise of FC Midtjylland over recent years has led to Copenhagen only winning one Superliga in the last three years.

7) The last time United played Danish opposition in the Europa League was back in 2017 where FC Midtjylland almost caused a shock after winning the first leg 2-1. A Marcus Rashford brace on his debut in the second leg at Old Trafford contributed to a 5-1 win.

8) Copenhagen predictably do not have a great record against English sides in Europe. In eight matches against English sides, FCK have only won one game which was against United in 2007.

9) In 2011, when United were in the lookout for a new full-back to compete with Patrice Evra, Sir Alex Ferguson was reportedly interested in signing then of Copenhagen, Bryan Oviedo. Phil Jones was signed instead for just under £18 million.

10) Roy Hodgson took charge of the side for the 2000/01 season and won the title and Super Cup in his only season in Denmark before leaving to join Serie A side Udinese.

