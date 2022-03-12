Former New England Patriot And Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Legend Tom Brady Watches Cristiano Ronaldo Wonder Goal | Manchester United vs Tottenham

Skip to main content
New England Patriots And Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Legend Tom Brady Watches Cristiano Ronaldo Wonder Goal | Manchester United vs Tottenham

Manchester United host Tottenham this evening in a huge match in the race for top four at Old Trafford. The famous stadium has seen many famous faces over the years in attendance, but not more so than NFL legend Quarterback Tom Brady.

The former New England Patriot and Tampa Bay Buccaneer retired from NFL back in February and is enjoying a well earnt break after his long and successful career. His former team Tampa Bay are owned by Manchester United owners the Glazer family.

Being the sportsman that he is, the American loves to keep with other sports as well as his beloved American Football. Regarded as the greatest sports person of all time by many, tonight he has attended the greatest sport in the world.

Manchester United play Tottenham at Old Trafford this evening in the Premier League, under the watchful eye of the legend that is Tom Brady. What a moment to see the greatest sportsman watching one of the greatest play the greatest sport. 

