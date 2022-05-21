Crystal Palace v Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | US, Canada, India & Australia
Manchester United travel to Selhurst Park on Sunday to end a disappointing Premier League campaign against Crystal Palace and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
The Red Devils need to win to ensure they secure a place in the UEFA Europa League next season. Failure to do so would mean they could be caught by seventh place West Ham United if they beat Brighton.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 4:00pm BST
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 11:00am ET
Pacific time: 08:00am PT
Central time: 10:00am CT
India
Kick-off starts at 8:30pm
Australia
Kick-off is at 2:00am (Sunday)
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be not be aired on TV.
For supporters in the US, the match can be watched on Peacock.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be watched on DAZN.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
