Crystal Palace v Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | US, Canada, India & Australia

Manchester United travel to Selhurst Park on Sunday to end a disappointing Premier League campaign against Crystal Palace and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

The Red Devils need to win to ensure they secure a place in the UEFA Europa League next season. Failure to do so would mean they could be caught by seventh place West Ham United if they beat Brighton.

Crystal Palace

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 4:00pm BST

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 11:00am ET

Pacific time: 08:00am PT

Central time: 10:00am CT

India

Kick-off starts at 8:30pm

Australia

Kick-off is at 2:00am (Sunday)

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be not be aired on TV.

For supporters in the US, the match can be watched on Peacock.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be watched on DAZN.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

Crystal Palace v Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | US, Canada, India & Australia

