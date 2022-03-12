Skip to main content
David De Gea to Start For Manchester United Against Tottenham Hotspur

David De Gea is set to start for Manchester United against Tottenham Hotspur in today's Premier League clash.

De Gea had originally been ruled out of the Spurs clash early on Saturday morning due to a positive COVID test.

There was then a follow up report that suggested that De Gea's positive test was false meaning he would be back into the squad.

Dean Henderson had been set to start for a few hours up until De Gea's positive test was deemed false.

David De Gea vs Aston Villa

De Gea is now set to start todays game according to a renowned United leaker on Twitter.

Paddy Keogh (@OddsOnFPL) has stated that De Gea will start in goal for United today.

There has reportedly been a number of COVID cases in the squad but no further information has been shared.

