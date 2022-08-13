David De Gea Speaks After Manchester United Disaster Against Brentford

Manchester United's goalkeeper has spoken candidly to the media after the 4-0 loss.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

In Erik ten Hag's second game as Manchester United manager, the fallibilities of David de Gea's ignited the downfall.

A shocking error for the first goal begun the mauling. Thomas Frank's side found energy in United's goalkeeping and defensive flaws.

Although one can forgive an ordinary, humanistic mistake such as misjudging the trajectory of a shot in the glazing sun, the second goal screamed of incompetence in decision-making and on-the-ball play.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Holding on to the ball in the six-yard-box, de Gea wittingly played a self-inflicting dangerous and inevitably destructive pass to Christian Eriksen.

The Dane was visibly being rapidly encroached by Brentford's Mathis Jensen within United's eighteen-yard-box, who intercepted and punished the forced error.

Brentford preyed upon the Spaniard - a clear tactic in Frank's game-plan. De Gea has been shunned by fans for his style of play being not in keeping with the demands of modern football.

IMAGO / PA Images

The goalkeeper spoke to Sky Sports after the 4-0 defeat.

“I cost three points to my team today and it was a poor performance from myself. It was a horrible day.

“We should react better. I should save the first shot and the result would be different. Sometimes I maybe have to read the game better and go long.

“When the games that matter you need bravery and be proper players. We have to keep working, head up, it is the beginning under a new manager and a lot to improve."

Asked about how United can gain form this season, de Gea answered rather unnervingly, “I am not sure to be honest.”

United's next Premier League fixture is on Monday 22nd August against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

