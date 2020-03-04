Derby County v Manchester United Preview: Rooney Takes Centre Stage

Manchester United face Derby County at Pride Park in their FA Cup Fifth round tie.

It will be the second cup tie in two years between the clubs with Derby taking victory over Manchester United on penalties at Old Trafford in the League Cup last season.

The two sides are in radically different places to where they were when they last met, however. United have seemingly moved on from the final throws of the Mourinho era, new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer presiding over a squad that increasingly bears little resemblance to the one that lost to The Rams. Derby have had a tumultuous season following their loss to Aston Villa in the Championship Playoff Final. With Frank Lampard leaving to go to Stamford Bridge the Dutchman Phillip Cocu took over the reins and has presided over a roller-coaster season that has left them mid-table, 10 points clear of relegation but eight points away from any Play-off position.

However, it is the arrival of Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney to Pride Park which has rightly taken front and centre of the build-up to the tie rather than either of the sides. Rooney arrived at Derby in January following an impressive one and a half seasons run with MLS club D.C. United. He has put up good performances following his return to England, scoring four times and assisting twice in 14 appearances. He will provide a sizeable threat to the United backline, playing deeper than he did in his United days, as a playmaker “with a Scholes-like passing range” as described by Solskjaer in his pre-match press conference.

Manchester United will be desperate to kick on from a disappointing and hard-fought draw with Everton away from home on Sunday. United had to battle to the end to hold onto a point, the Merseyside team having a goal controversially disallowed in the final minutes of the game.

Yet despite a disappointing second half performance, United will take faith from the fact that they are now unbeaten in seven games with five wins and two draws. They will hope to continue the good form into the tie and beyond, stringing together a good run of results in order to position themselves in a good position to achieve Champions League qualification.

The FA cup provides Solskjaer and his team with a reasonable chance of silverware and so victory in the tie will be seen as a necessity. A strong team will be fielded but likely with some rotation and the inclusion of youth. Mason Greenwood is likely to start and may well be United’s main goalscoring threat. The 18-year old has had an impressive breakthrough season and has looked clinical in front of goal, comfortably the Red Devil’s third highest goal scorer with 12. He will surely look to add to his tally against a Derby side that have conceded 49 in 36 Championship games.

Another attacker looking to add to his tally will be Odion Ighalo. The Nigerian will likely have some role to play having been brought in to provide a different option up top with an eye to relieve the pressure on a thin goal-scoring department. Having opened his account against Club Brugge with a well worked team goal, Ighalo will surely want to build on those foundations in the fifth-round tie.

Rashford and Pogba remain injured while Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Axel Tuanzebe played with the United u23s against Stoke in order to build up fitness, contributing to a 3-2 victory away from home. Daniel James is out as he was on Sunday while Aaron Wan-Bissaka has also taken a knock, Ole revealed in his press conference, issues with his back likely keeping him out of the game. It will therefore be another chance for Diogo Dalot, who himself has only just returned from injury, to prove he has a place in Solskjaer’s squad.

Manchester United v Derby will kick off at Pride Park at 19:45 GMT. You’ll be able to catch all the build up and discussion of the game on our YouTube channel, including our watch along, and on Twitter.