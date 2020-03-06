Stretford Paddock
Derby County v Manchester United Review: Ighalo sends United into last eight

Ciaran Taylor

Odion Ighalo trebled his tally for Manchester United as they ran out comfortable winners against a tepid Derby County at Pride Park on Thursday.

United came into the game off the back of an impressive eight game unbeaten run, conceding only two goals in that period, and were again professional as they easily swept aside the Championship outfit.

All eyes were on Wayne Rooney, who was captaining the Rams following his move from DC United to Derby to take up a player-coach role.

Derby started the stronger, with youngster Louis Sibley skimming the post of Sergio Romero's left hand post.

Derby once again came close following a Wayne Rooney free kick was destined for the bottom corner, before Romero was called into action tipping the effort past his post.

United were constant in their efforts to break down Derby, with Odion Ighalo coming close to grabbing his second goal for the club, before seeing his effort fired straight at Kelle Roos in the County net.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side only had to wait until just after the half hour mark to break the deadlock, as the ball fell to Luke Shaw at the edge of the area, and the England international volleyed the ball into the ground to loop over the head of a hopless Roos in the Derby goal.

It only took seven minutes for United to double their lead, as Odion Ighalo wriggled his way through the Derby area to poke to ball home to double his United tally in the space of a week.

United neutralized any Derby threat in the second half, controlling possession and dominating territory on the Pride Park pitch.

The game was wrapped up on 70 minutes, as the ball fell once again to Ighalo from a squared Juan Mata pass, before the Nigerian fired the ball into the roof to seal United's place in the final eight of the competition.

Wayne Rooney came close to a consolation goal for the Rams in the final minute as yet another set piece was tipped over stupendously by Romero yet again to add to his already impressive tally of clean sheets.

United will now face Norwich City at Carrow Road in the quarter finals of the competition as the Canaries dispatched of Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday night.

