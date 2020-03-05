Stretford Paddock
Derby County v Manchester United Team News

Patrick Ryan

The Manchester United team to face Derby at Pride Park in the FA Cup Fifth Round has been released.

Manchester United line-up with the following XI: Romero, Dalot, Bailly, Lindelof, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Mata, Fernandes, Lingard, Ighalo.

The team sheet suggests a return to the narrow 4-1-2-1-2 that United organised themselves in against Everton on Sunday in their one all draw. McTominay will likely act as the holding midfielder with Fred to the left, Juan Mata to the right and Bruno Fernandes as the attacking midfielder.

It is a second start in the Manchester United shirt for Odion Ighalo following his surprise deadline day loan to the Red Devils from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua. He scored his first goal in his other start against Club Brugge, finishing off an impressive move between new midfielder Bruno Fernandes and Juan Mata who also starts this tie. Ighalo will be looking to build off of this foundation and use the match against Derby to increase his tally.

Diogo Dalot also makes a rare start, Aaron Wan-Bissaka being unavailable through a knock to his back. It is an important chance for the Portuguese wing-back to make his mark on Solskjaer’s squad following three months out with injury. In the previous round against Tranmere, where United won 6-0, he got his first goal for the Red Devils and will want to state his case as an attacking alternative to Wan-Bisakka who, since arriving from Crystal Palace, has been an immovable feature of Solskjaer’s starting elevens.

Harry Maguire, today his birthday, misses out completely through illness

Martial and Matic are both on the bench, both on form recently. Their absences from the starting XI will largely be down to fitness, Solskjaer conscious of that fact that over exertion of players could lead to long-term injuries that damage Manchester United’s chances of achieving Champions League qualification. It is likely that Sunday’s derby is also on his mind, victory there not only setting United up well for a top four finish but granting them a third victory against Pep Guadiola’s City side in a single season.

Scott Kennedy
Scott Kennedy

This is still a really strong squad.

